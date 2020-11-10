Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban goes to parliament today to seek approval for a state of emergency that would include limits on public gatherings and closures of schools, restaurants and universities
Portugal has imposed a night-time curfew as part of its state of emergency that is set to last at least two weeks. The curfew, which covers 70% of the population including Lisbon and Porto, runs from 23:00 to 05:00 local time, but at weekends it will run from 13:00 to 05:00
France's unemployment rate jumped to its highest level in two years amid fallout from the pandemic, official figures revealed on Tuesday. The Insee
statistics office said the number out of work rose to 9.0% from 7.1% in the second quarter
Globally there are now nearly 51 million confirmed cases and more than 1.2 million deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University
What do you want to know about the vaccine?
BBC Radio 5 Live
BBC Radio 5 Live's Your Call programme this morning will be answering your questions on the vaccine.
One of the coronavirus vaccines is 90% effective according to the early research. The UK's already ordered 40 million doses.
Matt Hancock said: "Frankly, what matters is the substance of what the Vaccine Taskforce has achieved."
He said the UK is "one of the best-placed countries around the world" after securing supplies of 340 million doses of six separate vaccines, including leading candidates from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca.
Hancock said he was not aware of the PR contract, which was signed off by an official in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
"I’m comfortable with he fact that we have secured this unbelievable array of vaccines and we are delivering it as fast as we can," he said.
Brazil halts trials of China's Sinovac vaccine
Brazilian health authorities have suspended clinical trials of the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine, Coronavac, because of what they called a "severe adverse" incident.
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said the incident happened on 29 October, but did not give further details. Butantan, the medical research institute conducting the trial, is to hold a news conference on Tuesday at 11:00 local time (14:00 GMT).
The Sinovac vaccine is one of several in final-stage testing globally. But China has already been using it to immunise thousands of people at home in an emergency programme.
There was no immediate response from Sinovac.
Firms made more workers redundant in anticipation of the end of the furlough scheme, which was originally supposed to finish at the end of October. It will now last until 31 March.
The ONS said that the redundancies in the last three months were slightly higher than those at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.
Young people were particularly hard-hit with the number of 16 to 24-year-olds in employment falling by 174,000 to a record low of 3.52 million.
Health secretary: Children will not be vaccinated
The health secretary also said that children would not be vaccinated, as they had a very low susceptibility to the disease. “This is an adult vaccine,” Matt Hancock said.
Vaccination would not be compulsory, the health secretary said, but he pointed to surveys that showed the UK had some of the highest levels of enthusiasm for a Covid-19 vaccine.
He said the roll-out would be complex and would take time, with each person receiving two doses, 21 days apart and full protection only coming a week or two after the final dose.
“We still appeal this morning to people’s patience to follow the existing rules.
"This is still a deadly disease and it’s not over yet,” he said.
NHS is 'ready to deploy' vaccine, says Hancock
The first results of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine trials showing it is 90% effective were “promising, promising news”, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says.
He tells BBC Breakfast he is “cautious about putting a date on it” but as soon as it is confirmed as clinically safe “we’re ready to deploy it in the NHS”.
Earlier, he told Sky News he has asked the NHS to be ready to deploy the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the start of December.
He said care home residents and staff would be the first priority for vaccination, followed by the NHS, with the vaccine then being distributed down the age range of the population, starting with the over-80s.
Vaccinations would take place in care homes, at dedicated vaccination centres set up in places such as sports halls, at GP surgeries and at pharmacies.
Later he will announced £150m of support for GPs for the roll-out, he said.
Welcome to our coverage
Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage. Here’s a look at the main headlines this morning to bring you up to speed:
“Lockdown” is the word of the year, according to the Collins Dictionary, with usage shooting up during the pandemic. Other terms in the dictionary’s top ten for 2020 include "furlough", "key worker", "self-isolate" and "social distancing" as well as "coronavirus”.
What's happening around the world?
As the pandemic continues to disrupt normal life around the world, here's a roundup of some key developments from outside the UK.
Hancock defends under-fire Vaccine Taskforce chair Bingham
Continuing his round of interviews, the health secretary speaks to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, where he's asked about criticism of the Vaccine Taskforce chairwoman Kate Bingham.
He's asked about reports it used a team of eight PR consultants at a cost of £670,000.
The government has also denied claims that she shared sensitive information about the UK vaccination plans with private investors, saying she only discussed publicly available information.
Record UK job losses in last three months
Redundancies rose by a record 181,000 in the period to reach a record high of 314,000, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
It brings the unemployment rate up to 4.8%, from 4.5% the previous quarter.
