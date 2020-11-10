PA Media Copyright: PA Media Vaccine Taskforce chairwoman Kate Bingham volunteered to be part of the trial of the Novavax vaccine Image caption: Vaccine Taskforce chairwoman Kate Bingham volunteered to be part of the trial of the Novavax vaccine

Continuing his round of interviews, the health secretary speaks to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, where he's asked about criticism of the Vaccine Taskforce chairwoman Kate Bingham.

He's asked about reports it used a team of eight PR consultants at a cost of £670,000.

The government has also denied claims that she shared sensitive information about the UK vaccination plans with private investors , saying she only discussed publicly available information.

Matt Hancock said: "Frankly, what matters is the substance of what the Vaccine Taskforce has achieved."

He said the UK is "one of the best-placed countries around the world" after securing supplies of 340 million doses of six separate vaccines, including leading candidates from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca.

Hancock said he was not aware of the PR contract, which was signed off by an official in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

"I’m comfortable with he fact that we have secured this unbelievable array of vaccines and we are delivering it as fast as we can," he said.