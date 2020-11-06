Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says he is not going to be "presumptuous" after being asked whether the extension of the furlough scheme to March - announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday - indicated more lockdowns could be on the way.

He told BBC Breakfast: "This intervention (the four-week England lockdown) will end on 2 December. We will then review how well it is working.

"I think there are some good signs, early, cautious but good signs.

"If you look at the regions that moved into tier three - Liverpool, for example - the case rates have fallen by 50% between the time they moved into tier three and this extra intervention was introduced. Nottingham (has) fallen by 60%.

"So I think that if we all come together, do the right thing over the next four weeks, we can bring the R number down to 1 or below and go back to a tier system.

"But of course, you know, I'm not going to be presumptuous in any way."