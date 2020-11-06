Business minister 'won't be presumptuous' about further lockdowns
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says he is not going to be "presumptuous" after being asked whether the extension of the furlough scheme to March - announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday - indicated more lockdowns could be on the way.
He told BBC Breakfast: "This intervention (the four-week England lockdown) will end on 2 December. We will then review how well it is working.
"I think there are some good signs, early, cautious but good signs.
"If you look at the regions that moved into tier three - Liverpool, for example - the case rates have fallen by 50% between the time they moved into tier three and this extra intervention was introduced. Nottingham (has) fallen by 60%.
"So I think that if we all come together, do the right thing over the next four weeks, we can bring the R number down to 1 or below and go back to a tier system.
"But of course, you know, I'm not going to be presumptuous in any way."
Foreign secretary self-isolating after Covid contact
The foreign secretary is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.
Dominic Raab will work remotely during 14 days of isolation after being informed of a recent close contact's positive test on Thursday, his spokesman said.
It comes as millions await the outcome of the US election - which has seen Donald Trump make unsubstantiated claims of election rigging.
The foreign secretary says that "we need to be patient" and await the outcome of the election, insisting "we have full confidence in the checks and balances of the US system to produce a result".
Raab also said he would not get "sucked in" to the debate around Mr Trump's actions.
Analysis: Can mass testing save us from another lockdown?
James Gallagher
Health and science correspondent, BBC News
Mass testing is clearly being touted as a way of getting us much closer to a normal life and even of avoiding lockdowns in the future.
Testing everyone - even those without symptoms - can be an incredibly powerful tool for rooting out the virus.
Boris Johnson has promised a "massive expansion" in such testing in the UK - and Liverpool is the first city to trial it.
But questions have been asked about the current tests and the overall strategy. So, what can mass testing realistically achieve?
Sir John Bell, from the University of Oxford, is the government's adviser on life sciences and he says it "may well keep us out of trouble" but it is "very important we don't over-hype".
Mass testing is similar to cancer screening - you take healthy people, test them and then you act early if there are any problems.
But instead of finding the hidden cancer, you find people who have the virus who may not know it yet.
The hope is this can be used to stamp out an outbreak, by getting everyone who tests positive to isolate, without turning to strict restrictions.
-
Denmark’s government has said a lockdown will be introduced in some areas of the country after a coronavirus mutation that can
spread to humans was found in its mink farms
-
Scientists in India are working on a Covid vaccine which
can be stored at high temperatures which could help tackle the country’s pandemic
-
The All Blacks rugby team in New Zealand is in talks with private equity investors as it struggles with the financial impact of the
Covid-19 pandemic
-
Everyone living or working in Liverpool will be offered repeat Covid tests, whether or not they have symptoms, as a city-wide testing
trial begins today
-
Denmark has been removed from the UK’s travel corridor list following an “urgent decision” by the transport secretary
-
Students from the University of Manchester have torn down"prison-like" fencing erected around their campus on day one of England's new lockdown
-
An advert for a coronavirus app, which has been promoted
by Zara Tindall, has been referred to the medical regulator over concerns it
contradicts health guidance
-
A "toxic lockdown" has seen a 20% rise in babies being killed or harmed
during the first lockdown, Ofsted's chief inspector Amanda Spielman has
revealed
-
A man's wife and two sons have died in the space of five days after testing positive for Covid-19 in Wales
-
Police arrested at least 104 protesters during anti-lockdown demonstrations in central London
-
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has said it will be "quite difficult" to film the show without a live studio
audience during England’s new lockdown
-
Restrictions on the hospitality industry should be extended for two weeks to rescue the Christmas period in Northern Ireland, its
infrastructure minister has said
Armed forces in ‘supportive role’ in Liverpool
The armed forces are in Liverpool in a “supportive role” to help with the mass testing getting under way there – they are not there to enforce people getting a test, an army commander says.
Lieutenant General Tyrone Urch says troops are in the city at the invitation of the government and the city’s mayor to help with the roll out of the pilot.
About 2,000 military personnel are helping to deliver the tests.
“The thing that the military is able to do is, we’re very agile, we do lots of planning and I think that’s exactly what Liverpool city needs us to do,” Lt Gen Urch told Radio 4's Today programme.
“We can help with planning, we’ll do some administering of some of the tests with the NHS and another thing we’re very good at is providing logistical support.”
What’s happening around the world?
Here are some of the coronavirus stories from around the world:
City-wide Covid testing begins in Liverpool
Liverpool has "absolutely nothing to lose" by taking part in the first trial of whole city coronavirus testing in England, the city's mayor has said.
Everyone living or working in Liverpool will be offered repeat tests, whether or not they have symptoms.
Mayor Joe Anderson said the testing pilot could save lives, stop hospitals being overwhelmed and "get the city out of tier three restrictions".
The pilot will last for approximately two weeks, the government said.
People will be offered a mix of existing swab tests and new lateral flow tests, which could provide a result in 20 minutes without the need to use a lab.
New test sites have been set up across the city, in schools, universities, work places and care homes.
The latest Friday morning headlines
Good morning everyone. Welcome to today’s live coverage of the pandemic. Here’s a quick summary of the main headlines across the UK: