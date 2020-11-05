The US election leads many of the newspaper front pages, but the Daily Telegraph also features a story saying Chancellor Rishi Sunak is under pressure from business leaders to extend the furlough scheme into the new year to prevent job losses.

The Daily Express carries a warning from Health Secretary Matt Hancock about the pressures hospitals are under, as England begins its lockdown. "We can't let Covid break our NHS" is the headline.

A story on the front of the Guardian says Tory MPs are in a "rage" over the lockdown in England, describing the Commons vote as "bruising" for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and reporting that several MPs say they will not be able to support any extension beyond 2 December.

In the Scotsman, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon defends legislation under consideration which would introduce regional travel bans. She denies such a ban was "state over-reach".

And the Daily Star casts an eye over what shoppers are supposedly panic-buying. It features a front page picture of one woman's shopping on the conveyor belt, which almost entirely consists of tortilla chips.