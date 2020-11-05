A woman putting up a closed sign at a tea room
Live

Second lockdown begins in England

preview
216
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Chris Clayton

All times stated are UK

  1. Watch: Scenes from last orders before lockdown

    Drinkers in central London were among those catching a last pint in a pub before England's lockdown came into effect, as the hospitality industry shut down at 22:00 GMT last night.

    Crowds swarmed in the streets and there was a heavy police presence at closing time.

    Video content

    Video caption: UK Coronavirus lockdown: Last orders in London

  2. The papers: 'Sunak under pressure on furlough'

    The US election leads many of the newspaper front pages, but the Daily Telegraph also features a story saying Chancellor Rishi Sunak is under pressure from business leaders to extend the furlough scheme into the new year to prevent job losses.

    Daily Telegraph
    Copyright: BBC

    The Daily Express carries a warning from Health Secretary Matt Hancock about the pressures hospitals are under, as England begins its lockdown. "We can't let Covid break our NHS" is the headline.

    Daily Express
    Copyright: BBC

    A story on the front of the Guardian says Tory MPs are in a "rage" over the lockdown in England, describing the Commons vote as "bruising" for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and reporting that several MPs say they will not be able to support any extension beyond 2 December.

    The Guardian
    Copyright: BBC

    In the Scotsman, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon defends legislation under consideration which would introduce regional travel bans. She denies such a ban was "state over-reach".

    The Scotsman
    Copyright: BBC

    And the Daily Star casts an eye over what shoppers are supposedly panic-buying. It features a front page picture of one woman's shopping on the conveyor belt, which almost entirely consists of tortilla chips.

    Daily Star
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Hundreds of Argos shops to close

    Argos store
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Argos is expected to bear the brunt of 3,500 jobs losses announced by its owner Sainsbury's

    As the Bank of England moves to try and limit the economic damage, job losses continue to be announced. Sainsbury’s said it is cutting 3,500 jobs, mainly from the Argos chain it purchased in 2016.

    Announcing a £137m loss, the retailer said it would close 420 standalone Argos stores by March 2024, although it plans to open 150 more outlets in Sainsbury's stores.

    The redundancies add to a mounting toll of job losses announced by companies affected by the pandemic.

    On Wednesday, John Lewis and Lloyds Banking Group said they are cutting a combined 2,500 jobs.

  4. What's happening around the world?

    Mink at a farm in Denmark
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: A mutant strain of coronavirus has been detected in mink farms

  5. Bank of England pumps £150n into economy amid Covid resurgence

    Bank of England
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: The Bank believes unemployment will rise sharply once government support schemes wind down

    The Bank of England will inject an extra £150bn into the UK economy amid fears of another downturn caused by the resurgence of Covid-19.

    Tighter coronavirus restrictions, including England’s lockdown which starts today, are expected to cause the economy to shrink 2% in the last three months of 2020, before bouncing back at the start of next year.

    The Bank believes that unemployment will rise sharply as government support schemes wind down.

    And it does not expect the UK economy to recover to its pre-pandemic size until 2022.

    Interest rates remain at a record low of 0.1%.

  6. The latest headlines as England's lockdown begins

    A bar closing due to lockdown
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Bars and restaurants in England have closed for four weeks

    Good morning, and welcome to today’s live coverage of the pandemic, on the day that England’s lockdown begins. Here’s a quick summary of the main headlines:

Back to top