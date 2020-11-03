Mass-testing trial 'new weapon' in Covid fight

A trial of city-wide testing in Liverpool is "a significant step forward in the testing arena", according to Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University,

Under the pilot - the first of its kind in England - everyone working or living in the city will be offered tests, whether or not they have symptoms, with follow-up tests every two weeks or so.

Sir John told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the tests were accurate and fast - with a turnaround time of as little as 15 minutes - and easy to carry out.

While they would not identify everyone with the virus, Sir John said they should be able to track those who are infectious and most likely to spread the disease.

He added that regular testing "opens the door for people to get back to a much more routine way of life".