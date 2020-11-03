Liverpool
Mass-testing trial 'new weapon' in Covid fight

Edited by Emma Owen, Alex Therrien & Suzanne Leigh

  1. City-wide testing 'a significant step forward'

    A trial of city-wide testing in Liverpool is "a significant step forward in the testing arena", according to Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University,

    Under the pilot - the first of its kind in England - everyone working or living in the city will be offered tests, whether or not they have symptoms, with follow-up tests every two weeks or so.

    Sir John told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the tests were accurate and fast - with a turnaround time of as little as 15 minutes - and easy to carry out.

    While they would not identify everyone with the virus, Sir John said they should be able to track those who are infectious and most likely to spread the disease.

    He added that regular testing "opens the door for people to get back to a much more routine way of life".

  2. The papers: Mass testing pilot could offer 'route out of lockdown'

    Front pages
    Copyright: BBC

    Several papers lead with the mass testing plan being trialled in Liverpool.

    The Guardian says a variety of test types and the logistical skills of the Army will help to establish whether mass population screening is feasible across other regions of England.

    According to the Daily Telegraph, the plan would offer a "route out of lockdown". It says 80% of those with Covid are asymptomatic and therefore spreading the virus silently. But the paper says experts believe weekly tests could halve the reproduction rate of the virus by quickly ensuring infected people isolate while others resume their activities.

    The i agrees that identifying people with the virus rapidly should break the chain of transmission. It reckons that if the pilot scheme in Liverpool is successful, the test offering a result within 15 minutes could be rolled out across England before Christmas.

    Read more from the papers here.

  3. Mass testing in Liverpool could help ease restrictions by Christmas, mayor says

    Joe Anderson
    Copyright: Getty Images

    A new mass testing trial in Liverpool is "really positive for the city" and could allow restrictions to be eased in the area ahead of Christmas, mayor Joe Anderson has said.

    Under the pilot, which Anderson said would begin on Friday, people who live and work in Liverpool will be offered regular Covid-19 tests, whether or not they have symptoms, with follow-up tests every two weeks or so.

    The mayor told BBC Radio 4's Today programme this would help to "bring the virus back under control", meaning the area could hopefully move to a lower tier of restrictions when the national lockdown ends in December.

    Read more on this story.

  4. Will England's lockdown end on 2 December?

    That was the question posed to Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick on BBC Breakfast earlier.

    Prime Boris Johnson said he expected the lockdown to last until 2 December, after which England's regional tiered system will be reintroduced.

    However, on Sunday Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove conceded the lockdown could be extended beyond the December deadline if infections had not been brought under control.

    Speaking about whether the lockdown would end on 2 December, Mr Jenrick said: "Well that’s our hope and our expectation.

    "We didn’t want to be doing these measures. We wanted to continue the proportionate and regionalised approach for as long as possible, but the evidence at the end of last week was very stark.

    “If these measures have the effect that we hope and expect them to have, then we will be exiting them on the 2 December.

    "We’ll return to the tiered approach at that point, so we’ll be looking at what does the data say about different parts of the country and be able to ease restrictions accordingly."

  5. Golf and tennis not allowed under England lockdown, minister clarifies

    Robert Jenrick
    Copyright: BBC

    Golf and tennis will not be allowed under the new lockdown rules for England, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has clarified.

    It comes after his colleague, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, suggested people would be able to play singles tennis or golf in pairs, during a Q&A session with constituents.

    This morning, Mr Gove tweeted an apology alongside a link to government guidance, saying: "I got this wrong." He said outdoor leisure facilities including tennis courts and golf courses will be closed from Thursday.

    Mr Jenrick also clarified the issue on BBC Breakfast, saying: "I appreciate the arguments that have been made that they're outdoors, that they're in small groups sometimes with just one other person. But for simplicity and clarity the regulations that will be laid today and voted on tomorrow in the House of Commons will ask people to refrain from those sports until the 2nd of December."

    He added that people can go for a walk or run with one other person, unlike the previous lockdown.

    Mr Jenrick said: "We're not going back to the time where there was only one walk a day for a limited period. You can go out with your own household, or with your own household plus one other person."

  6. Labour accuses government of making a 'complete mess' of support for businesses

    Anneliese Dodds
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Anneliese Dodds

    Labour’s shadow chancellor, Anneliese Dodds, has accused the government of a “complete mess” and “last-minute decision making” over financial support for businesses affected by the lockdown rules.

    She told BBC Breakfast that Chancellor Rishi Sunak needs to set out a plan for the next six months “depending on the different scenarios that our country faces” – for example lockdown continuing nationwide or in some areas.

    “It’s not just Labour who are calling for this, businesses are as well, because they simply can’t plan if they don’t know what income they’ll be having,” she said.

    She blamed the government for not acting sooner when scientific advisers called for a shorter circuit-breaker in September.

    “I think there’s a question whether they’re [the government] responding or being dragged along by events,” she said. “Actually it would have made much more sense for them to have acted decisively with that circuit-break but, as I said, that’s water under the bridge.

    "The government can minimise that uncertainty by saying, 'right if there are areas of the country that they deem have to stay under restrictions after this lockdown, here is what support they will get'.”

    "The government can do something about this," she said.

  7. Millions more rapid tests 'by Christmas', cabinet minister says

    Robert Jenrick
    Copyright: BBC

    Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has been talking to BBC Breakfast about the government's plan to offer everybody in the city of Liverpool a coronavirus test - whether they have symptoms or not.

    It's the first trial of a whole city being tested in England and everyone living or working in the city will be offered tests, with follow-up testing every two weeks or so. Some will get new tests that provide results within an hour.

    "This will mean we’ll be able to get on top of the virus faster, understand where there are positive cases and ask those people to self-isolate to properly contact-trace everybody they’ve been in contact with and to get a much better picture of what’s happening with the virus," said Mr Jenrick.

    "If this is a success - and I really hope that it will be and that people in Liverpool will get behind it - then we’ll be looking to roll this out in other towns and cities and make millions more of these rapid tests before Christmas."

    He added: "If we can make a success of this then I think this will be a really important weapon in our arsenal to tackle the virus."

  8. Latest from around the world

    Cafe at Naschmarkt market in Vienna the evening before the start of a second lockdown in Austria
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Cafes and restaurants in Austria must close apart from for takeaway

    And here are the main coronavirus stories elsewhere in the world this morning.

    • A new national lockdown has come into force in Austria, including a curfew between 20:00 and 06:00 and cafes and restaurants closing apart from for takeaway
    • France reported a record 52,518 new Covid-19 cases on Monday – its worst daily figure – and another 418 deaths
    • The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief, Dr Mike Ryan, has urged people to support governments trying to protect populations from coronavirus, saying European leaders in particular are facing a very difficult situation with limited options
    • US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, have attacked each other over how to deal with the pandemic as they delivered their closing pitches to voters in critical states, ahead of Tuesday’s election

  9. Good morning

    Liverpool
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Liverpool has one of the highest Covid-19 death rates in England

    Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the latest stories you need to know about in the UK this morning:

