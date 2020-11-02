Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Shops, gyms, schools and places of worship will reopen when Wales' firebreak lockdown ends on 9 November, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

He said people will still be asked to work from home whenever possible but when the lockdown was lifted "large parts of life will be able to resume as they were on 22 October".

"We went for a 17-day firebreak and explained to people that if we were going to make it short, we'd have to make it really sharp," he told Radio 4's Today programme.

Mr Drakeford said "early indications" show that travel in Wales over the firebreak period has been much lower, which suggests people have been following the rules.

But he said it will take a couple of weeks from the end of the firebreak before it is clear whether it has succeeded in bringing the virus numbers down. Read more here.