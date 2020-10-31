Another 21,915 cases have also been recorded, bringing
the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,011,660.
What's happening elsewhere in the UK?
The
guidance announced in today’s press conference is for England only.
Elsewhere
in the UK, Wales remains under a 17-day “firebreak” lockdown until 9 November.
Wales’
First Minister Mark Drakeford said the firebreak there will end as planned and
that his cabinet will meet on Sunday to “discuss any potential border issues
for Wales in light of any announcement by Number 10”.
Scotland’s
new tiered system of restrictions will come into force at 06:00 GMT on Monday. First
Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued new advice that people should not travel to
or from England, except for essential purposes.
In
Northern Ireland, pubs and restaurants were closed for four weeks on 16 October, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries. Schools were closed for two
weeks.
'It feels like history repeating itself'
James Gallagher
Health and science correspondent, BBC News
In
March, the government was trying to slow rather than stop the virus. Then
modelling said huge numbers of people would die and we ended up in lockdown.
A key
difference this time is the government's science advisers called for a
circuit-breaker six weeks ago.
The
price of delay is cases are higher and we have missed the boat for doing it at
the same time as school holidays for extra impact. It means we may have to
lockdown for longer.
The
spring lockdown did bring cases down. A lockdown now would be expected to do
the same.
Deaths
will continue to rise throughout a suggested November lockdown, but the hope is
driving levels of the virus low enough would allow the struggling NHS Test and
Trace programme to become effective again.
The
driving motivation here is saving lives and not overwhelming the NHS. There is
no guarantee it will deliver a normal Christmas, too.
Schools will stay open but many shops will shut
The PM will provide more details in about an hour but government sources say that as part of the shutdown, non-essential retail and hospitality will be forced to close, but schools and universities will stay open.
He'll be accompanied by some familiar faces - England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty and the government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.
We'll be bringing you the latest updates here, or you can head over to BBC One for live coverage from 16:30 GMT, as soon as the rugby finishes.
BreakingPM to announce month-long lockdown, sources say
Boris Johnson is set to announce lockdown measures lasting a month in England, sources have told the BBC.
Was this the chart that changed PM's mind?
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
Not so long ago, the prime minister swore that it was not inevitable.
But day after day as the numbers of infections have risen, quibbles with local areas on their status continued, the moment has come closer, and now it seems almost sure to return.
Official government documents, seen by the BBC, make the case clear.
The papers suggest that the UK is on course for a significantly higher death toll from coronavirus than during the first wave of the pandemic, unless ministers implement further restrictions.
One of the documents, circulated among members of the government's Sage committee in recent days and discussed by Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Friday, says that "all models suggest a significantly higher peak than those estimated at any point in the current Reasonable Worst Case Scenario".
