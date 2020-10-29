PA MEDIA Copyright: PA MEDIA

Nearly 100,000 people are catching coronavirus every day in England, a major analysis suggests. The study, by Imperial College London, says the pace of the epidemic is accelerating, with the authors adding we are at a "critical stage" of a second wave and "something has to change"

The Welsh exams regulator is recommending GCSE exams be scrapped in favour of assessments next summer - it says it's the best way of ensuring fairness to pupils, while offering certainty over what will happen in uncertain times. The Scottish government has already made a similar move while in England, the government is insisting all national exams will go ahead

A little later, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will set out which council areas across the nation will be in which level of the new five-tier system of coronavirus rules, when it kicks in on Monday

The UK government announced 24,701 confirmed cases on Wednesday, and a further 310 deaths. You can track the cases in your area here

