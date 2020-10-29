Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in
the UK and around the world.
Here is a quick round-up of some of the main headlines in the
UK this Thursday morning:
Nearly 100,000 people are
catching coronavirus every day in England, a major analysis suggests. The
study, by Imperial College London, says the pace of the epidemic is
accelerating, with the authors adding we are at a "critical stage" of a second wave and "something has to change"
The Welsh exams regulator
is recommending GCSE exams be scrapped in favour of assessments next summer - it says it's the best way of ensuring fairness to pupils, while offering certainty over what
will happen in uncertain times. The Scottish government has already made a
similar move while in England, the government is insisting all national exams
will go ahead
A little later,
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will set out which council areas across the
nation will be in which level of the new five-tier system of coronavirus rules,
when it kicks in on Monday
-
The UK government announced 24,701 confirmed cases on Wednesday, and a further 310 deaths. You can track the cases in your area here
We’ll keep you updated with the latest developments throughout the day.