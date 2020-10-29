Shoppers wear face masks on Oxford Street, London
England at 'critical stage' of Covid second wave

Edited by Hamish Mackay and Jo Couzens

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning and welcome

    People wearing face coverings
    Copyright: PA MEDIA

    Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world.

    Here is a quick round-up of some of the main headlines in the UK this Thursday morning:

    • Nearly 100,000 people are catching coronavirus every day in England, a major analysis suggests. The study, by Imperial College London, says the pace of the epidemic is accelerating, with the authors adding we are at a "critical stage" of a second wave and "something has to change"
    • The Welsh exams regulator is recommending GCSE exams be scrapped in favour of assessments next summer - it says it's the best way of ensuring fairness to pupils, while offering certainty over what will happen in uncertain times. The Scottish government has already made a similar move while in England, the government is insisting all national exams will go ahead
    • A little later, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will set out which council areas across the nation will be in which level of the new five-tier system of coronavirus rules, when it kicks in on Monday
    • The UK government announced 24,701 confirmed cases on Wednesday, and a further 310 deaths. You can track the cases in your area here

    We’ll keep you updated with the latest developments throughout the day.

