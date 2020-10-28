Call for action now 'so Christmas isn’t cancelled'

Scotland police break up hundreds of parties every week
Police in Scotland are breaking up hundreds of house parties every week despite the ban on large gatherings at home because of Covid-19.
Data obtained by BBC Scotland through a freedom of information request reveals officers were called out to 3,052 illegal gatherings since 28 August, when police were granted powers by the government to break up large social gatherings.
More than 420 fines have been issued and 83 arrests have been made.
Heathrow said its passenger numbers were 84% down in the three months to September as the pandemic continued to ravage its business.
It expects 22.6 million passengers next year, a quarter of 2019 levels.
Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye said Britain had been too slow to embrace passenger testing and was "falling behind".
He said Paris Charles De Gaulle and other rivals such as Amsterdam Schiphol had reopened faster because they had implemented testing regimes.
"European leaders acted quicker and now their economies are reaping the benefits," Mr Holland-Kaye said.
He called for pre-departure Covid tests and a "pilot air bridge" with the US to "kickstart our economic recovery".
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said he wants to have post-arrivals testing up and running in the UK by 1 December.
This would reduce the amount of time arrivals had to spend in quarantine from 14 days - seen as a big deterrent to air travel - to a week.
But Mr Holland-Kaye told the BBC the industry still needed a "commitment" it would happen.
'Too early to say what restrictions will be in place' at Christmas
Environment Secretary George Eustice has insisted the
government wants families to have a Christmas that is "as close to normal as
possible" but that it's "too early to say what restrictions will be in place" by
then.
He told BBC Breakfast it was a "dynamic situation" but said "I'm sure we will have a good Christmas" but said people "may not be able to get together in the larger groups that they usually would".
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the government's failure to use the half-term for a circuit-breaker - a short lockdown - means they now need to "do something quickly to save Christmas".
Mr Ashworth said No 10 had "lost a window of opportunity" for a national lockdown over the holidays, which its scientific advisers and the Labour Party had been requesting for "two weeks or so".
Asked on Times Radio if he thought families would be able to meet in groups of more than six on Christmas Day, he said: "That's in the hands of all of us, and in the hands of the decisions it (No 10) makes in the next week or so about what they're going to do to get on top of this virus.
"I think because they've missed this window of opportunity over the half-term, I'm worried now that what we'll see is deeper, more drastic lockdown action over November and December, which sadly probably does put Christmas at risk."
Germany and France to decide on limited lockdowns
Chancellor Angela Merkel will
hold a lunchtime video call with Germany’s 16 state premiers to decide
on a "lockdown light" from next Wednesday throughout November. Under the reported draft plan, hotels, cinemas, leisure centres and
bars would shut and restaurants would be limited to takeaways. Schools and shops
would stay open and social contact would be limited to two households. Germany has recorded a new high of 14,964 infections in
the past 24 hours.
President Emmanuel Macron will announce in a TV address tonight whether France is to move to a
similar four-week lockdown as early as tomorrow night. The defence council and cabinet meet today - but schools are expected to stay open, online study will be
encouraged for older children and universities, and there’ll be a further push
towards working from home. France recorded 523 deaths on
Tuesday, including 235 in residential homes.
Police in Rome used
water cannon to disperse protesters last night. There were 16 arrests among the protesters, and police say
they were mainly from the far right. Italy has seen a sharp 24-hour rise
of 221 deaths, with 127 more patients in intensive care.
In
other developments:
Night curfews start
at 21:00 in the Czech Republic - except for working, walking the
dog or urgent medical needs. Shops shut at 20:00
Belgium now
has 5,554 Covid patients in hospital - that’s almost as many as it had during
the peak in early April. The number of deaths has now surpassed 11,000
Spain has
recorded 267 more deaths -
the highest number since 1 May
Russians now
have to wear masks in crowded
public places and regional authorities are being advised to impose a
23:00 curfew on catering and entertainment.
Action needed now so 'Christmas isn't cancelled' - Lib Dem leader
Ed Davey has called for co-ordinated government action now
to get coronavirus "back under control" and to save Christmas for families across the UK.
He told BBC Radio 4’s
Today programme: "We
want the governments of the four nations to come together…to get ahead of the
game and plan measures so that we can maximise the chances of Christmas being
as near normal as possible and it means they've got to take steps now together
and if they do then maybe Christmas won't be cancelled."
He added that "greater co-ordination" was
needed on issues including rules on gatherings, public transport arrangements
and whether there may need to be an expansion of services and how university
students will be able to travel home to their families.
Davey warned that if the four
governments don't come together, there would be a "danger that we'll see
confusion, we'll see complexity and people won't get a clear message".
Good morning and welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK
and around the world.
Here is a quick roundup of some of the main headlines in the UK this
Wednesday morning:
Coronavirus restrictions should be the same across all four UK nations this Christmas, the Lib Dems and Alliance Party of Northern Ireland have said. In
a letter, the parties said travel between the nations was
"inevitable" during the festive season and anti-Covid policies should
acknowledge this. Different restrictions are in
place across the UK, which, it is argued, could cause confusion when people
move between the different nations during the holidays
Stores refusing to accept cash have left consumers unable to buy basic ssuch as groceries and medicine, according to Which? Some shops have refused payments with banknotes and coins
during the coronavirus crisis due to social distancing concerns but the consumer group warns this approach
risks excluding vulnerable people and called on businesses to show greater
understanding and flexibility to customers who may only be able to pay with
cash
GETTY IMAGESCopyright: GETTY IMAGES
Night curfews start
at 21:00 in the Czech Republic - except for working, walking the
dog or urgent medical needs. Shops shut at 20:00
- Belgium now
has 5,554 Covid patients in hospital - that’s almost as many as it had during
the peak in early April. The number of deaths has now surpassed 11,000
- Spain has
recorded 267 more deaths -
the highest number since 1 May
- Russians now
have to wear masks in crowded
public places and regional authorities are being advised to impose a
23:00 curfew on catering and entertainment.
Watch: Melbourne cheers end of Australia's strictest lockdown
Melbourne was at the heart of Australia's second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and went into a second lockdown for nearly four months - the strictest the country had seen.
There were cheers in the early hours of Wednesday as the city eased restrictions and people were able to go to bars, restaurants and shops again for the first time in months.
Find out more about Melbourne's hard-won success after the marathon lockdown.
A third of the reports on illegal gatherings occurred after nationwide restrictions were implemented on 23 September.
Two of the largest spikes since these measures took affect have occurred in Dundee and Lanarkshire - areas now being touted for harsher restrictions.
You can read more here.
South African president in quarantine after dinner guest tests positive
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone into quarantine after a guest at a dinner he attended tested positive for Covid-19, a statement from his office says.
The fundraising event, hosted by the Adopt-a-School Foundation, was attended by 35 guests at a Johannesburg hotel on Saturday.
The event "adhered stringently to Covid-19 protocols", according to Ramaphosa's office.
"The president is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with Covid-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest," the statement added.
"The president will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine."
You can read live updates from our colleagues in Africa, here.
