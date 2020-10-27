Tier 3 lockdown extends as MPs urge exit strategy

Tory MP Jake Berry - part of the new Northern Research Group which wrote to the PM calling for a "roadmap" out of lockdown restrictions for northern England- has called for "consistent and clear data" to be published to show local leaders, businesses and the public the progress made in tackling the virus.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "What I would like to see on a personal basis is that information provided in an easily digestible consumer-facing, public-friendly way that can show people a route out of these restrictions."

Former northern powerhouse minister Mr Berry said he and other MPs want to "revitalise" the prime minister's levelling-up agenda.

Asked if he and other northern MPs are staging a "revolt", the MP for Rossendale and Darwen told the Today programme: "No, it's not a revolt. I don't know how it can be a revolt for northern MPs to write to the prime minister to ask to work with him on delivering his exciting manifesto that he has a mandate for from December 2019."