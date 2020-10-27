Tier 3 lockdown extends as MPs urge exit strategy

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "What I would like to see on a personal basis is that information provided in an easily digestible consumer-facing, public-friendly way that can show people a route out of these restrictions."
Former northern powerhouse minister Mr Berry said he and other MPs want to "revitalise" the prime minister's levelling-up agenda.
Asked if he and other northern MPs are staging a "revolt", the MP for Rossendale and Darwen told the Today programme: "No, it's not a revolt. I don't know how it can be a revolt for northern MPs to write to the prime minister to ask to work with him on delivering his exciting manifesto that he has a mandate for from December 2019."
'No clear rules' on exiting tier three - Warrington council leader
Labour council leader Russ Bowden has said it was the right decision to move the area into the "very high" Covid alert level, with cases remaining "stubbornly high".
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said he could not see a way out of the top tier of restrictions for his area, adding that he did not know what measurements the government were using for putting places in the various tiers in the first place.
"There are no clear rules about what the success criteria are and how you move between the different tiered layers," he said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the "simplest and most effective way" for areas to get out of tier three was to get the R number - the rate at which the virus is spreading - "down to one or below".
Here's a quick reminder on the latest number of UK coronavirus cases and deaths published by the government on Monday. We are expecting new data later today.
A further 102 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, while there were a further 20,890 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the government dashboard.
Good morning and welcome
Welcome to
our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and abroad
Here is a
quick rundown of the top UK headlines this Tuesday morning:
The levels of protective antibodies in people wane "quite rapidly" after they are infected with
Covid-19, say researchers.They say immunity appears to be fading and there is a risk of catching the virus multiple times. A team from Imperial College London found the number of people testing
positive for antibodies – a key part of our immune defences – has fallen by 26%
between June and September
More than 50 Tory MPs have written to the PM calling for a"clear road map" out of lockdown restrictions in northern England,
warning the region risks being "left behind".The
letter from the Northern Research Group said the pandemic threatened Boris
Johnson's pledge to "level-up" the region. All the areas under
the strictest restrictions of the government's three tier system for England
are in the North or the Midlands
Coronavirus has "thrived" among
black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) communities because of structural race discrimination, a Labour report says. Its author, Baroness Lawrence, said these groups were
"over-exposed" and faced "barriers" to healthcare. A No 10
adviser has said “structural racism” was not in itself a "reasonable
explanation" for rates differing between ethnic groups
Victoria Derbyshire has apologised after saying she would break the rule of six so her family could celebrate Christmas together. The BBC presenter
previously told the Radio Times her family of seven knew the risks and would be
"sensible" but "we have to be together at Christmas". But
in a Twitter thread posted on Tuesday morning, she said had been
"wrong" and "hypothetical" and that her family would "continue to follow
whatever rules are in place" on 25 December
- The levels of protective antibodies in people wane "quite rapidly" after they are infected with
Covid-19, say researchers.They say immunity appears to be fading and there is a risk of catching the virus multiple times. A team from Imperial College London found the number of people testing
positive for antibodies – a key part of our immune defences – has fallen by 26%
between June and September
-
More than 50 Tory MPs have written to the PM calling for a"clear road map" out of lockdown restrictions in northern England,
warning the region risks being "left behind".The
letter from the Northern Research Group said the pandemic threatened Boris
Johnson's pledge to "level-up" the region. All the areas under
the strictest restrictions of the government's three tier system for England
are in the North or the Midlands
-
Warrington, in north west England, is the latest area to move into “very high” tier 3 Covid-19 restrictions as infection rates continue to
rise. The tougher measures – which came into force at midnight – require pubs
and bars not serving substantial meals to close and ban households from mixing
indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens
-
Coronavirus has "thrived" among
black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) communities because of structural race discrimination, a Labour report says. Its author, Baroness Lawrence, said these groups were
"over-exposed" and faced "barriers" to healthcare. A No 10
adviser has said “structural racism” was not in itself a "reasonable
explanation" for rates differing between ethnic groups
- Victoria Derbyshire has apologised after saying she would break the rule of six so her family could celebrate Christmas together. The BBC presenter
previously told the Radio Times her family of seven knew the risks and would be
"sensible" but "we have to be together at Christmas". But
in a Twitter thread posted on Tuesday morning, she said had been
"wrong" and "hypothetical" and that her family would "continue to follow
whatever rules are in place" on 25 December
'Clear data' should be published to show progress against virus
Tory MP Jake Berry - part of the new Northern Research Group which wrote to the PM calling for a "roadmap" out of lockdown restrictions for northern England- has called for "consistent and clear data" to be published to show local leaders, businesses and the public the progress made in tackling the virus.
The Department of Health also said other data taken into account included which age groups were being affected and the pressures facing the NHS in those areas.
Melbourne's hard-won success after marathon lockdown
Phil Mercer
BBC News Sydney
Melbourne's grinding second coronavirus lockdown began in the chill of winter.
In early July, the nights were long and dark, and Australia's cultural capital was confronting the terrifying reality of another deadly wave of infections.
More than 110 days later, experts say it is emerging as a world leader in disease suppression alongside places including Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, New Zealand and Hong Kong.
Raina McIntyre, a biosecurity professor at the University of New South Wales' Kirby Institute, told the BBC that Australia's response had been "light years ahead" of the US and the UK.
Read here to find out more about Melbourne's approach.
Latest UK Covid cases and deaths
Good morning and welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and abroad
Here is a quick rundown of the top UK headlines this Tuesday morning: