  1. There's 'hope' that families can 'spend Christmas together' - Barclay

    Mr Barclay says he hopes families will be able to spend Christmas together.

    "I think few people expect it to be exactly as it would normally because we will be living with this virus for some time," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

    "But your point, really, was about the ability of families to spend Christmas together - that is something we all hope to be in a position to do."

  2. Treasury will 'respond' to changes in virus - Barclay

    The chief secretary to the Treasury says the government will "respond where the path of the virus has changed", after the chancellor announced big changes to the Job Support Scheme set to replace furlough in November.

    "What is clear from our discussions with business leaders is that the situation has deteriorated over the last few weeks," Steve Barclay tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

    "That is why we've listened and we've [acted] quickly to strengthen the package of measures, as part of this overall balanced approach between tackling the virus but also taking decisions that are in the longer-term fiscal interests of the country."

    The increased support for jobs and workers hit by Covid restrictions follows growing clamour from firms in tier two areas.

    Under the revised scheme, employers will pay less and staff can work fewer hours before they qualify for support.

    At the same time, the taxpayer subsidy has been doubled.

  3. Why is coronavirus so deadly?

    James Gallagher

    Health and science correspondent, BBC News

    A simple virus has brought life as we know it to a screeching halt.

    So what is it about this coronavirus? What are the quirks of its biology that pose a unique threat to our bodies and our lives?

    In the early stages of an infection the virus is able to deceive the body.

    Coronavirus can be running rampant in our lungs and airways and yet our immune system thinks everything is a-ok.

    Our body's cells start releasing chemicals - called interferons - once they are being hijacked by a virus and this is a warning signal to the rest of the body and the immune system.

    But the coronavirus has an "amazing capability" of switching off this chemical warning, says Prof Paul Lehner from the University of Cambridge - "it does it so well you don't even know you're ill".

  4. Why is Wales going into lockdown?

    Wales' 17-day "firebreak" lockdown will start at 18:00 BST - but why is such action being taken?

    Wales has the lowest reproduction, or R number, in the UK at between 1.1 and 1.4 - but the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 is the highest it has been since June.

    Ministers say they need to act now so the NHS can keep essential hospital services and treatments running on top of expected winter pressures, and not get overwhelmed.

    The rules - brought in to coincide with half-term holidays - mean pubs, bars and restaurants, gyms, and all non-essential shops will be closed. While food shops, off-licences and pharmacies can stay open, First Minister Mark Drakeford has made it clear that supermarkets will only be able to open parts of their business that sell "essential goods".

    The health minister, Vaughan Gething, has also said that delaying lockdown measures would have impacted December trade for businesses - so part of the aim of the break is to allow "a much more normal Christmas season".

    If you still want to know more about what the measures mean for you... Read our guide here.

    Map showing Covid cases in Wales
    Copyright: BBC

  5. The latest from around the world

    Elsewhere in the world:

  6. Curfews increasing across Europe amid record infections

    People enjoy the view from Montmartre few minutes before the nightly curfew due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: A night-time curfew is already in place in Paris and several other cities

    Millions of people face new restrictions on movement after record infections were reported in several European countries.

    Some 46 million people in France will come under 21:00 to 06:00 curfew – with 38 new areas added to the list. More than 41,000 new cases have been reported. Jean Rottner, head of the north-eastern Grand Est region, says the situation has worsened “in big cities like Reims and Strasbourg - but also a number of more rural areas like the Ardennes”.

    Slovakia is to impose a partial lockdown for a week from tomorrow, allowing travel to work, basic shopping and school for younger children; four areas near the Polish border will face almost total lockdown. Nineteen further deaths have been reported.

    Elsewhere:

    • Portugal is imposing a lockdown on three northern districts affecting 150,000 people – and the whole country will have restrictions on movement for next week’s holiday weekend
    • Denmark is closing its border to German tourists after both countries reported record infections. Work and family visits will be allowed
    • Italy’s Lazio and Campania regions begin night-time curfews tonight - Lombardy started last night
    • The Belgian government is set to announce fresh virus restrictions
    • Spain’s regional authorities have failed to reach a broad curfew agreement but a number of areas are imposing them anyway. Navarre and Rioja have already moved and Madrid will decide its next step today

    But there’s good news too: The Canary Islands have been removed from Germany’s risk list and are being added to the UK’s travel corridor from Sunday.

  7. The latest from the UK

    Here’s what you need to know to kick off your day:

  8. Good morning and welcome

    Friday is finally here! Thanks for joining our live coverage of coronavirus developments in the UK and around the world. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day.

