The chief secretary to the Treasury says the government will "respond where the path of the virus has changed", after the chancellor announced big changes to the Job Support Scheme set to replace furlough in November.

"What is clear from our discussions with business leaders is that the situation has deteriorated over the last few weeks," Steve Barclay tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"That is why we've listened and we've [acted] quickly to strengthen the package of measures, as part of this overall balanced approach between tackling the virus but also taking decisions that are in the longer-term fiscal interests of the country."

The increased support for jobs and workers hit by Covid restrictions follows growing clamour from firms in tier two areas.

Under the revised scheme, employers will pay less and staff can work fewer hours before they qualify for support.

At the same time, the taxpayer subsidy has been doubled.

