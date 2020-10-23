"What is clear from our discussions with business leaders is that the situation has deteriorated over the last few weeks," Steve Barclay tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"That is why we've listened and we've [acted] quickly to strengthen the package of measures, as part of this overall balanced approach between tackling the virus but also taking decisions that are in the longer-term fiscal interests of the country."
The increased support for jobs and workers hit by Covid restrictions follows growing clamour from firms in tier two areas.
Under the revised scheme, employers will pay less and staff can work fewer hours before they qualify for support.
At the same time, the taxpayer subsidy has been doubled.
The health minister, Vaughan Gething, has also said that delaying lockdown measures would have impacted December trade for businesses - so part of the aim of the break is to allow "a much more normal Christmas season".
Curfews increasing across Europe amid record infections
Millions of people face new
restrictions on movement after record infections were reported in several European countries.
Some 46 million people in France will
come under 21:00 to 06:00 curfew – with 38 new areas added to the
list. More than 41,000 new cases have been reported. Jean Rottner, head of the north-eastern
Grand Est region, says the situation has worsened “in big cities like Reims
and Strasbourg - but also
a number of more rural
areas like the Ardennes”.
Slovakia is to impose a partial lockdown for a
week from tomorrow, allowing travel to work,
basic shopping and school for younger children;
four areas near the Polish border will face almost
total lockdown. Nineteen
further deaths have been reported.
Elsewhere:
Portugal is imposing a lockdown on three northern districts
affecting 150,000 people – and the whole country will have
restrictions on movement for next week’s holiday weekend
Denmark is closing its border to German tourists after both countries reported
record infections. Work and family visits will be allowed
Italy’s Lazio and Campania regions begin night-time curfews tonight
- Lombardy started last night
The Belgian government is set to announce fresh virus restrictions
Spain’s regional authorities have failed to
reach a broad curfew
agreement but a number of
areas are imposing them anyway. Navarre and Rioja have already moved and Madrid will
decide its next step today
But there’s
good news too: The Canary
Islands have been removed from Germany’s risk list and are being added to the UK’s
travel corridor from
Sunday.
The latest from the UK
Here’s what you need to know to kick off your day:
In the final live US election debate, President Donald Trump insisted it was time to reopen the country, while his White House
challenger Joe Biden would not rule out more lockdowns.
It
comes as US regulators have given full approval for the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients in
hospitals.
North Korea has warned its citizens to stay
indoors over fears that "yellow dust" which blows in from China could
bring coronavirus with it – but there’s no known link between the seasonal dust clouds and Covid-19.
- Portugal is imposing a lockdown on three northern districts
affecting 150,000 people – and the whole country will have
restrictions on movement for next week’s holiday weekend
- Denmark is closing its border to German tourists after both countries reported
record infections. Work and family visits will be allowed
Italy's Lazio and Campania regions begin night-time curfews tonight - Lombardy started last night
- Lombardy started last night
The Belgian government is set to announce fresh virus restrictions
- Spain’s regional authorities have failed to
reach a broad curfew
agreement but a number of
areas are imposing them anyway. Navarre and Rioja have already moved and Madrid will
decide its next step today
Nearly six million Brits are now living under
England’s toughest coronavirus restrictions, as Greater Manchester joined Liverpool City Region and Lancashire in tier three at midnight.
- Wales' 17-day "firebreak" lockdown will start later as people are told to
stay at home and pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops will shut.
The
Scottish government will publish details later of a new five-tier alert system.
British
retail sales have continued to increase for the fifth consecutive month, boosted
by things such as DIY and garden supplies, according to official statistics.
A survey suggests that nearly one in 10 workers on furlough have been asked to work, breaking the scheme's rules.
Spain's Canary Islands and
the Maldives have been added to the government's safe travel list, giving a
boost to those in search of winter sun.
- Sewage is going to be tested for coronavirus
in England, Wales and Scotland in an effort to detect local outbreaks before
they spread.
There's 'hope' that families can 'spend Christmas together' - Barclay
Mr Barclay says he hopes families will be able to spend Christmas together.
"I think few people expect it to be exactly as it would normally because we will be living with this virus for some time," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"But your point, really, was about the ability of families to spend Christmas together - that is something we all hope to be in a position to do."
Treasury will 'respond' to changes in virus - Barclay
The chief secretary to the Treasury says the government will "respond where the path of the virus has changed", after the chancellor announced big changes to the Job Support Scheme set to replace furlough in November.
Why is coronavirus so deadly?
James Gallagher
Health and science correspondent, BBC News
A simple virus has brought life as we know it to a screeching halt.
So what is it about this coronavirus? What are the quirks of its biology that pose a unique threat to our bodies and our lives?
In the early stages of an infection the virus is able to deceive the body.
Coronavirus can be running rampant in our lungs and airways and yet our immune system thinks everything is a-ok.
Our body's cells start releasing chemicals - called interferons - once they are being hijacked by a virus and this is a warning signal to the rest of the body and the immune system.
But the coronavirus has an "amazing capability" of switching off this chemical warning, says Prof Paul Lehner from the University of Cambridge - "it does it so well you don't even know you're ill".
Read more here.
Why is Wales going into lockdown?
Wales' 17-day "firebreak" lockdown will start at 18:00 BST - but why is such action being taken?
Wales has the lowest reproduction, or R number, in the UK at between 1.1 and 1.4 - but the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 is the highest it has been since June.
Ministers say they need to act now so the NHS can keep essential hospital services and treatments running on top of expected winter pressures, and not get overwhelmed.
The rules - brought in to coincide with half-term holidays - mean pubs, bars and restaurants, gyms, and all non-essential shops will be closed. While food shops, off-licences and pharmacies can stay open, First Minister Mark Drakeford has made it clear that supermarkets will only be able to open parts of their business that sell "essential goods".
The health minister, Vaughan Gething, has also said that delaying lockdown measures would have impacted December trade for businesses - so part of the aim of the break is to allow "a much more normal Christmas season".
If you still want to know more about what the measures mean for you... Read our guide here.
The latest from around the world
Elsewhere in the world:
