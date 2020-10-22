BBC Copyright: BBC

Crime and Policing Minister Kit Malthouse has said it is important people inform themselves about coronavirus regulations in their area amid criticism of the confusing differences in England.

Mr Malthouse told BBC Breakfast different rules do bring some "complexity".

He added: "There's plenty of information out there on the internet where people can go and inform themselves about what the regulations are in their area and that fundamentally is what we would recommend everybody has to do.

"We all need to recognise we have an individual duty towards our collective health and that means informing ourselves about what the regulations are in our area and complying with the rules."

