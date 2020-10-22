Crime and Policing Minister Kit Malthouse has said it is important people inform themselves about coronavirus regulations in their area amid criticism of the confusing differences in England.
Mr Malthouse told BBC Breakfast different rules do bring some "complexity".
He added: "There's plenty of information out there on the internet where people can go and inform themselves about what the regulations are in their area and that fundamentally is what we would recommend everybody has to do.
"We all need to recognise we have an individual duty towards our collective health and that means informing ourselves about what the regulations are in our area and complying with the rules."
British Airways’ owner IAG has illustrated the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global aviation as it confirmed it will fly no more than 30% of its capacity between October and December, compared with last year.
The group has warned it “no longer expects to reach break even” during the period and that recent overall bookings for flights “have not developed as previously expected”.
IAG blamed “additional measures implemented by many European governments” in response to the apparent second wave of infections.
It called again for pre-departure testing to increase consumer confidence.
The latest from the UK
Businesses in England that have suffered a collapse in trade because of coronavirus restrictions are waiting to hear if they'll receive extra help.
A scientist advising the government on ethnicity and Covid-19 says "structural racism is not a reasonable explanation" for black and south Asian people's greater risk of illness and death
Four university students have been fined £10,000 each after telling police who broke up their house party they were "spoiling their fun"
BBC journalist Martin Bashir - known for a controversial interview with Princess Diana - is "seriously unwell" with complications from coronavirus, the corporation has said
Check the rules where you live here.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce more support for workers in tier two - the second highest level of measures.
In other UK developments:
