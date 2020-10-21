Robert Jenrick said ministers have had "detailed conversations" with local leaders about moving into tier three.
He said he expects an announcement will be made by the Labour mayor for the Sheffield City Region "very shortly".
Jenrick told BBC Radio 4's Today programme there had been "intense discussions" over the past 48 hours. He said he was hopeful an agreement could be reached later today - but there are some further points to discuss, he added.
He's also been on BBC Breakfast, where he said the package for South Yorkshire would be "proportionate to what we've done in other parts of the country".
"I think we've got to be fair between different areas that are all going through similar challenges," he said.
He declined to say when the restrictions would come in.
Helping identify those at risk from 'long Covid'
Scientists have been looking at what increases the risk of "long Covid" - the condition which sees coronavirus symptoms continue for weeks or even months.
One in 20 people is ill for at least eight weeks, according to the study.
It says age, weight and being female are among the factors that increase the risk
The findings come from an analysis of people entering their symptoms and test results into the Covid Symptom Study app.
It's hoped the research from King's College London will help develop an early warning system that can identify patients who need extra care or who might benefit from early treatment.
The study estimates:
One in seven people is ill for at least four weeks
One in 20 people is ill for at least eight weeks
One in 45 people is ill for at least 12 weeks
Researchers have created computer code to pick out from the start of a coronavirus infection who is at risk of the longer version of the illness.
What's happening around the world?
Brazil, one of the countries worst affected by coronavirus, plans to use a Chinese-made vaccine as part of a national immunisation programme, officials have announced. The government has agreed to buy 46 million doses of CoronaVac, with the immunisation programme starting as soon as January
Cathay Pacific has announced it is closing its subsidiary Cathay Dragon and cutting 8,500 jobs. Cathay Dragon was a full service regional carrier flying mainly to mainland China and other Asian destinations. Many other airlines are on the brink of survival as the Covid-19 pandemic batters travel and tourism.
Our top story this morning is that a £60m offer to support Greater Manchester through tougher Covid restrictions "remains on the table".
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the "door is open" to more talks on the package to support businesses and employees. Local leaders had asked for at least £65m before talks broke down.
The 2.8 million people in Greater Manchester are the first to be forced into tier three, England's highest level of restrictions, despite the misgivings of local leaders.
The area will get £22m to help enforce the rules that begin on Friday.
Under tier three, pubs and bars which do not serve substantial meals have to close, and there are further restrictions on households mixing.
An announcement is expected this morning on whether South Yorkshire will be next to move into tier three.
Good morning - here's what's happening in the UK
Good morning. Here are the main stories coming from the UK today.
An announcement is expected to be made later on South Yorkshire moving into tier three restrictions by Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis. Discussions have been ongoing with the government and leaders there about support measures - even though on Tuesday night, Jarvis said the right support had not been offered
