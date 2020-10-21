BBC Copyright: BBC

An announcement on whether South Yorkshire will face the toughest Covid restrictions is expected on Wednesday morning, the communities secretary has said.

Robert Jenrick said ministers have had "detailed conversations" with local leaders about moving into tier three.

He said he expects an announcement will be made by the Labour mayor for the Sheffield City Region "very shortly".

Jenrick told BBC Radio 4's Today programme there had been "intense discussions" over the past 48 hours. He said he was hopeful an agreement could be reached later today - but there are some further points to discuss, he added.

He's also been on BBC Breakfast, where he said the package for South Yorkshire would be "proportionate to what we've done in other parts of the country".

"I think we've got to be fair between different areas that are all going through similar challenges," he said.

He declined to say when the restrictions would come in.