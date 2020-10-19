MARIA CONNOLLY Copyright: MARIA CONNOLLY Maria Connolly (centre) performing alongside fellow actors outside Belfast City Hospital Image caption: Maria Connolly (centre) performing alongside fellow actors outside Belfast City Hospital

Almost £3m of funding has been granted to individual artists in Northern Ireland as part of a support scheme operated by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín.

It is the first distributed portion of £29m of funding approved by the executive to help venues and the arts.

Ms Ní Chuilín increased funding to an existing Arts Council (ACNI) scheme by around £2.75m.

It will enable almost 1,100 artists, actors, musicians and other arts workers to get grants of up to £5,000.

Actor and playwright Maria Connolly is among those waiting for a 'letter of offer' this week, in which she will learn how much, if any, support she will receive from the scheme.

"We've been on our knees over this past seven months so this will be a lifeline for many," she said.

"We've been trying to keep on going through the hardest time of our lives, and we'll keep doing it, despite the uncertainty about what's to come in the months ahead."