Ms Ní Chuilín increased funding to an existing Arts Council (ACNI) scheme by around £2.75m.
It will enable almost 1,100 artists, actors, musicians and other arts workers to get grants of up to £5,000.
Actor and playwright Maria Connolly is among those waiting for a 'letter of offer' this week, in which she will learn how much, if any, support she will receive from the scheme.
"We've been on our knees over this past seven months so this will be a lifeline for many," she said.
"We've been trying to keep on going through the hardest time of our lives, and we'll keep doing it, despite the uncertainty about what's to come in the months ahead."
Government 'hopeful' amid Manchester restrictions row
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Talks are to resume today on whether Greater Manchester will enter the highest level of Covid restrictions, after leaders in the region said better financial support was needed.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast this morning, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said he was "hopeful" an agreement could be reached.
He added: "People in Greater Manchester want a single, co-ordinated, public health message. That is why we have gone to so much trouble to try to reach an agreement with local leaders.
"I hope that they will, today, come forward, support us and that we can reach that sort of agreement. If not, then we will have to consider other options.
"Because, obviously, the government has over-arching responsibility to protect people in all parts of the country, including in Greater Manchester, but ... doing so by imposition has never been our desired approach."
When would Wales' circuit-breaker be?
There's mounting speculation about a two-week national lockdown in Wales ahead of an announcement later.
It comes after Wales's director of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, John Pockett, wrote to members on Friday in a letter that was later leaked.
He wrote that a lockdown would start at 18:00 on 23 October - this Friday - and end on 9 November. The move would see all but essential retail outlets close. Some schools would reopen on 2 November, after the half-term break.
It would, wrote Mr Pockett, "take us back to the situation in March".
Mr Pockett told PA Media the letter was genuine, but said he was "surmising" what would happen and preparing bus operators for the move.
Local lockdowns are currently in force in 17 areas of Wales affecting more than 2.3 million people.
Watch: What is a circuit-breaker?
Wales is considering bringing in a circuit-breaker lockdown - but what does this mean and how could it help drive down levels of the virus?
We've made this video explainer to tell you more:
What do the papers say?
BBCCopyright: BBC
"Millions for Manchester to buy off corona revolt" is the headline on the front of the Times, as it reports that Boris Johnson is preparing to "dangle extra cash" for Greater Manchester if a deal is reached to bring in the highest level of coronavirus restrictions.
In the words of the Daily Mirror, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is understood to have told the prime minister he is willing to "reopen his cheque book" to get an agreement over the line.
The Daily Telegraph carries analysis that suggests hospital admissions in England for some serious illnesses fell by up to 90% during the first two months of lockdown - as people stayed away from hospitals and planned treatments were put on hold.
Read more on what the papers are saying this morning here.
The latest figures in the UK
If you're catching up on the news after the weekend, there were 16,982 new cases reported on Sunday.
There were also a further 67 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
BBCCopyright: BBC
BBCCopyright: BBC
You can find more information here - as well as using our look-up tool to find out about the situation where you live.
Good morning and welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live page, where we will be bringing all the latest coronavirus updates, as well as breaking news from around the world.
Here are some of the main stories so far this Monday morning:
A decision on a "short, sharp" national lockdown across Wales is due to be announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford. He's expected to make an announcement shortly after midday. It will follow a meeting of the Welsh government cabinet this morning. The government previously said any "fire-break" lockdown would last "for weeks not months". But Welsh hospitality bosses have warned jobs could be at risk for almost a third of their 140,000-strong workforce
Energy regulator Ofgem is introducing new rules this winter to help vulnerable customers struggling to pay their energy bills. Suppliers will be required to offer emergency credit to customers who cannot top up prepayment meters. In March, suppliers voluntarily agreed with the government to support people affected by the pandemic. Ofgem's new measures makes this a formal requirement.
Live Reporting
Edited by Martha Buckley
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
-
A decision on a "short, sharp" national lockdown across Wales is due to be announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford. He's expected to make an announcement shortly after midday. It will follow a meeting of the Welsh government cabinet this morning. The government previously said any "fire-break" lockdown would last "for weeks not months". But Welsh hospitality bosses have warned jobs could be at risk for almost a third of their 140,000-strong workforce
- Talks are to resume on whether Greater Manchester will enter England's highest level of Covid restrictions, after leaders in the region resisted the move, saying better financial support was needed. Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, said he had a "constructive call" with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's team yesterday - and Treasury sources have indicated extra support could be made available.
-
Energy regulator Ofgem is introducing new rules this winter to help vulnerable customers struggling to pay their energy bills. Suppliers will be required to offer emergency credit to customers who cannot top up prepayment meters. In March, suppliers voluntarily agreed with the government to support people affected by the pandemic. Ofgem's new measures makes this a formal requirement.
-
Elsewhere, Italy has announced a new raft of measures to tighten restrictions. Mayors will have powers to close public areas after 21:00, with the opening times of restaurants and size of groups allowed inside to tighten. The country has recorded its highest daily infection rate for the second day in a row.
Covid grants being released for individual artists in NI
Laura McDaid
BBC News NI
Almost £3m of funding has been granted to individual artists in Northern Ireland as part of a support scheme operated by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín.
It is the first distributed portion of £29m of funding approved by the executive to help venues and the arts.
Ms Ní Chuilín increased funding to an existing Arts Council (ACNI) scheme by around £2.75m.
It will enable almost 1,100 artists, actors, musicians and other arts workers to get grants of up to £5,000.
Actor and playwright Maria Connolly is among those waiting for a 'letter of offer' this week, in which she will learn how much, if any, support she will receive from the scheme.
"We've been on our knees over this past seven months so this will be a lifeline for many," she said.
"We've been trying to keep on going through the hardest time of our lives, and we'll keep doing it, despite the uncertainty about what's to come in the months ahead."
Government 'hopeful' amid Manchester restrictions row
Talks are to resume today on whether Greater Manchester will enter the highest level of Covid restrictions, after leaders in the region said better financial support was needed.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast this morning, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said he was "hopeful" an agreement could be reached.
He added: "People in Greater Manchester want a single, co-ordinated, public health message. That is why we have gone to so much trouble to try to reach an agreement with local leaders.
"I hope that they will, today, come forward, support us and that we can reach that sort of agreement. If not, then we will have to consider other options.
"Because, obviously, the government has over-arching responsibility to protect people in all parts of the country, including in Greater Manchester, but ... doing so by imposition has never been our desired approach."
When would Wales' circuit-breaker be?
There's mounting speculation about a two-week national lockdown in Wales ahead of an announcement later.
It comes after Wales's director of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, John Pockett, wrote to members on Friday in a letter that was later leaked.
He wrote that a lockdown would start at 18:00 on 23 October - this Friday - and end on 9 November. The move would see all but essential retail outlets close. Some schools would reopen on 2 November, after the half-term break.
It would, wrote Mr Pockett, "take us back to the situation in March".
Mr Pockett told PA Media the letter was genuine, but said he was "surmising" what would happen and preparing bus operators for the move.
Local lockdowns are currently in force in 17 areas of Wales affecting more than 2.3 million people.
Watch: What is a circuit-breaker?
Wales is considering bringing in a circuit-breaker lockdown - but what does this mean and how could it help drive down levels of the virus?
We've made this video explainer to tell you more:
What do the papers say?
"Millions for Manchester to buy off corona revolt" is the headline on the front of the Times, as it reports that Boris Johnson is preparing to "dangle extra cash" for Greater Manchester if a deal is reached to bring in the highest level of coronavirus restrictions.
In the words of the Daily Mirror, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is understood to have told the prime minister he is willing to "reopen his cheque book" to get an agreement over the line.
The Daily Telegraph carries analysis that suggests hospital admissions in England for some serious illnesses fell by up to 90% during the first two months of lockdown - as people stayed away from hospitals and planned treatments were put on hold.
And the Daily Express reports that frontline NHS staff could get a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year - before it is rolled out across the UK in early 2021.
Read more on what the papers are saying this morning here.
The latest figures in the UK
If you're catching up on the news after the weekend, there were 16,982 new cases reported on Sunday.
There were also a further 67 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
You can find more information here - as well as using our look-up tool to find out about the situation where you live.
Good morning and welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live page, where we will be bringing all the latest coronavirus updates, as well as breaking news from around the world.
Here are some of the main stories so far this Monday morning: