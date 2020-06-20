Police in Reading
Live

Reading park stabbings: Latest developments

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Adam Jones and Alex Kleiderman

All times stated are UK

  1. What we know so far

    Police officers in reading town centre
    Copyright: AFP
    • Three people are thought to have died after several people were stabbed in a park in Reading
    • Police were called to Forbury Gardens, in the town centre, at about 19:00 BST on Saturday amid reports of multiple casualties
    • A man has been arrested and is being held in police custody.
    • Armed police have entered a block of flats on Basingstoke Road in Reading
    • Counter-terrorism officers are seen at the scene, but the motive for the attacks is unknown
    • Security sources have told the BBC the arrested man is believed to be Libyan

    Read more here

  2. Three feared dead in park stabbing

    Several people have been stabbed in a park in the town of Reading. Some reports say three people have died.

    Police have arrested a man and are examining the possibility that the incident was terrorism-related.

    We will bring you the latest updates here.

Back to top