There were people being\ntold to stay in shops and there was a degree of lock-down. But we have seen videos and pictures of paramedics coming\ninto the area – presumably to treat those who have been injured. That is something we wouldn’t see if police thought there was\nan active threat. The suggestions – not confirmed by the police but from what\nwe are seeing – is that it looks like they have tackled the threat and are able\nto treat those affected. It looks like the immediate heat has gone out of the situation.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
'Immediate heat has gone out of the situation'
Dan Johnson
BBC News
Met Police confirm man shot in 'terrorist-related' incident
The Met Police have confirmed that a man has been shot by armed officers in a "terrorist-related" incident in Streatham in south London.
"At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed.
"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."
London Ambulance Service said: "We have a number of resources attending an incident in Streatham High Road."