PM faces Marr questions after terror attack

Jeremy Corbyn, who is being interviewed by Sophy Ridge on Sky, is being asked whether he supports a shoot-to-kill policy and questioned on whether he supports the police decision to shoot dead London Bridge attacker Usman Khan.

"I think they had no choice, they were stuck with a situation where there was a credible threat," he says.

"Its an awful situation for any police officer... to be put in."

Referring to his previous remarks about shoot-to-kill, he says: "The points I made in the past particularly in relation to Northern Ireland - this is going back quite a long way - was that there was a concern in Northern Ireland that the police were adopting a shoot-to-kill policy when it was possible to arrest people rather than shoot people."

He calls for more funding for prisons "so that prison officers are able to do their job", for psychological assessments of prisoners before they are released, and for the Parole Board to be involved in the release decision.

He says the UK needs a probation service "worthy of the name", arguing probation services have been partly privatised and are now "not up to scratch".