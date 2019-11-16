Prince Andrew: Epstein scandal has not damaged Queen
The prince
says he does not believe his relationship with Epstein has been damaging to his
mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
He says it
has been damaging to him as it has been a constant drip of questions regarding
his involvement.
Watch: 'I would testify under oath'
The Duke of York has said he would testify under oath if that was the legal advice he was given as he would be "duty-bound" to do so.
Prince Andrew: Epstein has been a constant sore
Prince
Andrew says that the scandal surrounding his friendship with Epstein has been a
“constant sore in the family”.
He adds that
his immediate family felt at a loss when more specific allegations were made in
2015.
He says the
wider Royal Family could not have been more supportive.
Maitlis: Does Ghislaine Maxwell have questions to answer?
Emily
Maitlis turns to Ghislaine Maxwell, who was Jeffrey
Epstein’s girlfriend and the person through whom the financier was introduced
to the prince.
Asked
whether Ms Maxwell, the daughter of late media mogul Robert Maxwell, has
questions to answer over her role, Prince Andrew
says: “If there are questions that Ghislaine has to answer, that’s her problem
I’m afraid, I’m not in a position to be able to comment one way or the other.”
He adds that
he last saw Ms Maxwell earlier this year prior to Epstein’s arrest in July. He
says the pair did not discuss Epstein.
Prince Andrew: I was shocked to learn Epstein had died
The prince says his reaction to Epstein's death in August was one of "shock".
Prince Andrew: I’d testify under oath
Prince
Andrew says if push came to shove and he received legal advice to testify under
oath he would do so.
He adds that
there could be closure in future for both him and everyone else impacted by
what he describes as “very strange and unpleasant activities”.
He says he
would take legal advice before providing a statement to police.
Watch: 'Never happened'
The Duke of York has told the BBC he has wracked his brains but cannot recall any incident involving Virginia Roberts - now Virginia Giuffre - who has said she was forced to have sex with him three times.
Maitlis: Epstein’s crimes ‘could not go unnoticed’
Emily
Maitlis repeats the claim by Virginia Roberts’ legal team that “you could not
spend time around Epstein and not know what was going on”.
The prince
says that with the benefit of hindsight one might question: “Was that really
the way that it was or was I looking at it the very wrong way?”
He compares
Epstein’s house to Buckingham Palace in that both have lots of people walking
around.
“I live in
an institution at Buckingham Palace which has members of staff walking around
all the time and I don’t wish to appear grand but there were a lot of people
who were walking around Jeffrey Epstein’s house.”
“You’d
notice if there were hundreds of underage girls in Buckingham Palace, wouldn’t
you?” Emily Maitlis asks.
The prince
says he would have noticed if that was the case at Epstein’s home.
Analysis: 'Whispering campaign' from friends about photo
Jonny Dymond
BBC royal correspondent
‘Friends’ of Andrew have mounted a whispering campaign about
the photo of him with Virginia Roberts suggesting that it is fake.
He
says he can’t prove it is fake but then provides a list of reasons (wrong
clothes, wrong floor of the house, he doesn’t do hugs) that suggest it was
fake.
Prince Andrew denies sexual contact with Virginia Roberts
Asked if he
recalls any kind of sexual contact with Virginia Roberts then or any other
time, the prince says: “None whatsoever.”
Prince
Andrew firmly denies Ms Roberts claims that she had sex with the prince on
three occasions, including once in London, once on Epstein’s private island and
once at the financier’s home in New York.
The prince
says he has “no idea” why Ms Roberts, now Ms Giuffre, has made these claims, but stops short of
accusing her of lying when asked.
Prince Andrew: I have no message for Virginia Roberts
Emily
Maitlis repeats Virginia Roberts’ statement to Prince Andrew made outside a US
court in August:
“He knows exactly
what he’s done and I hope he comes clean about it,” she told reporters.
The prince
responds: “And the answer is nothing.”
He adds that
he does not have a message for Ms Roberts, adding that he has to have a thick
skin to cope with the allegations made by her.
The Observer: 'I didn't have sex with teen, I was at home after pizza party: Prince'
Tomorrow's newspaper front pages have begun to be released, with several focusing on Prince Andrew.
The Observer describes it as a "bombshell" interview.
Maitlis: Why would people believe you?
Emily
Maitlis asks the prince why people would believe his explanation of the
photograph.
The prince
says that the photograph was taken upstairs in Ghislaine Maxwell’s central
London home and that he does not think he ever went upstairs there.
“I’m at a
loss to explain this particular photograph,” he says.
“If the
original was ever produced, then perhaps we might be able to solve it but I
can’t."
Maitlis: Why would someone doctor the photo?
Asked why
someone would place another hand onto the photograph, the prince says it is
definitely a picture of him but questions the claim it was taken in London.
He says the
clothes he is wearing in the picture are the sorts of garments he wears when
travelling abroad.
The prince
explains that he wears a suit and tie when in London. He repeats his claim that
nobody can prove if the photograph has been doctored and that he does not
recollect it ever being taken.
Watch: 'I was home with the children'
The duke - who is the Queen's third child - says he could not have been at Tramp nightclub on the date that Virginia Roberts - now Virginia Giuffre - says she met him, because he was looking after his children that day, including taking his daughter on a trip to Pizza Express.
Prince Andrew: It may not be my hand in photograph
The prince
concedes that he does recognise himself in the photograph, but he questions its
authenticity.
He adds that
investigations have been unable to determine whether the photograph is real “because
it is a photograph of a photograph of a photograph”.
The prince
says it is very difficult to prove if it is a fake.
He adds:
“That’s me but whether that’s my hand or whether that’s the position… I have
simply no recollection of the photograph ever being taken.”
Maitlis: How can you explain the photograph?
Emily
Maitlis now asks about a photograph of Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts. It
shows the pair smiling towards the camera with the prince’s arm around Ms
Roberts’ waist.
Prince
Andrew confirms he has seen the photograph.
“How do you
explain that?” the presenter asks.
The prince
says he can’t because he has “absolutely no memory of that photograph ever
being taken”.
Maitlis: Could you have met Virginia Roberts on another date?
Asked if it
is possible he met Virginia Roberts and had sex with her on another date, the
prince says: “No.”
He once
again says he has “no recollection of meeting” Ms Roberts.
Prince Andrew: I couldn’t sweat due to medical condition
Prince
Andrew is asked about Virginia Roberts’ description of dancing with the prince,
that he sweated profusely and she went on to have a bath.
He reveals a
“peculiar medical condition which is that I don’t sweat or I didn’t sweat at
the time".
He says he
was given an overdose of adrenalin during the Falklands War when he was
shot and it was “almost impossible for
me to sweat”.
He adds that the condition has only been alleviated in recent
years.
Analysis: A categorical denial
Jonny Dymond
BBC royal correspondent
That was a flat out denial of sex with Virginia Roberts. "It didn’t
happen" and "I’ve no recollection of her".
