Emily Maitlis repeats the claim by Virginia Roberts’ legal team that “you could not spend time around Epstein and not know what was going on”.

The prince says that with the benefit of hindsight one might question: “Was that really the way that it was or was I looking at it the very wrong way?”

He compares Epstein’s house to Buckingham Palace in that both have lots of people walking around.

“I live in an institution at Buckingham Palace which has members of staff walking around all the time and I don’t wish to appear grand but there were a lot of people who were walking around Jeffrey Epstein’s house.”

“You’d notice if there were hundreds of underage girls in Buckingham Palace, wouldn’t you?” Emily Maitlis asks.

The prince says he would have noticed if that was the case at Epstein’s home.