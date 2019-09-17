PM's suspension of Parliament goes to court

Video content Video caption: Inside the Supreme Court Inside the Supreme Court

With 11 top judges, the Supreme Court has the final say on the UK's biggest legal issues.

The question for the court over the next few days is twofold:

First, do judges have the power to intervene in how a prime minister prorogues Parliament?

And secondly, if they do, was Edinburgh's court right to conclude Mr Johnson had acted unlawfully in closing it for such a long period?

Read more about the Supreme Court and its powers here.