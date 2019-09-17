PM's suspension of Parliament goes to court

Mr Raab wasn't talking about today's court rulings - but about a new law, passed by MPs earlier this month, which is designed to force Boris Johnson to seek an extension to the Brexit deadline rather than have a no-deal Brexit.
Mr Buckland says in response: "I think what the foreign secretary is talking about is the way in which that particular piece of legislation will be used and interpreted.
"It hasn't been used yet, we haven't got to that stage. That stage won't be reached until mid to late October.
"Rather than me speculating about what might happen then, it's better as lord chancellor and justice secretary to remind everybody the rule of law is one of the underlying principles in this country... and respecting that plus the independence of the judiciary is a cornerstone of our constitution."
Government will abide by law - justice secretary
BBC Breakfast
Asked whether the government will recall MPs to Parliament if the Supreme Court rules the suspension of Parliament is unlawful, the justice secretary, Mr Buckland, says he was not able to go into the "whys and wherefores of what might happen after the ruling".
"It would be wrong of me to anticipate what their lordships might say," he says, adding: "I'd simply say this: We will examine the ruling very carefully and abide by the rule of law."
Judges are world class and we must respect them - justice secretary
BBC Breakfast
BBCCopyright: BBC
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says "of course" he backed the prime minister's prorogation of Parliament.
But he adds the UK's judges are "world class, world leading" and "we must let them do their job".
Whatever their decision is, the "robust independence of the judiciary" must be respected, he adds.
Speaking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg ahead of the court case later, Mr Johnson said he had the "greatest respect for the judiciary", and its independence "is one of the glories of the UK".
"And I think the best thing I can say, having said that, is to wait and see what they say," he said.
Asked again if he would be ready to recall Parliament if that was what the Supreme Court said he ought to do, he said: "I think the best thing I could do is wait and see what the judges say."
Welcome to our coverage of the Supreme Court hearing
The highest court in the UK will start hearing two appeals this morning, over Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks during the run-up to Brexit. The hearings are expected to last until Thursday.
Live Reporting
By Francesca Gillett, Ella Wills and Hamish Mackay
All times stated are UK
What is the Supreme Court - and could it rule against PM?
With 11 top judges, the Supreme Court has the final say on the UK's biggest legal issues.
The question for the court over the next few days is twofold:
First, do judges have the power to intervene in how a prime minister prorogues Parliament?
And secondly, if they do, was Edinburgh's court right to conclude Mr Johnson had acted unlawfully in closing it for such a long period?
Read more about the Supreme Court and its powers here.
Buckland avoids question over no-deal law
BBC Breakfast
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland is asked about Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's comments that the government will "test the law to the limit".
Mr Raab wasn't talking about today's court rulings - but about a new law, passed by MPs earlier this month, which is designed to force Boris Johnson to seek an extension to the Brexit deadline rather than have a no-deal Brexit.
Mr Buckland says in response: "I think what the foreign secretary is talking about is the way in which that particular piece of legislation will be used and interpreted.
"It hasn't been used yet, we haven't got to that stage. That stage won't be reached until mid to late October.
"Rather than me speculating about what might happen then, it's better as lord chancellor and justice secretary to remind everybody the rule of law is one of the underlying principles in this country... and respecting that plus the independence of the judiciary is a cornerstone of our constitution."
Government will abide by law - justice secretary
BBC Breakfast
Asked whether the government will recall MPs to Parliament if the Supreme Court rules the suspension of Parliament is unlawful, the justice secretary, Mr Buckland, says he was not able to go into the "whys and wherefores of what might happen after the ruling".
"It would be wrong of me to anticipate what their lordships might say," he says, adding: "I'd simply say this: We will examine the ruling very carefully and abide by the rule of law."
Judges are world class and we must respect them - justice secretary
BBC Breakfast
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says "of course" he backed the prime minister's prorogation of Parliament.
But he adds the UK's judges are "world class, world leading" and "we must let them do their job".
Whatever their decision is, the "robust independence of the judiciary" must be respected, he adds.
WATCH: Johnson on the Supreme Court appeals
Johnson will 'wait and see what judges say'
Boris Johnson has said he will "wait and see what the judges say" before deciding whether to recall Parliament.
Speaking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg ahead of the court case later, Mr Johnson said he had the "greatest respect for the judiciary", and its independence "is one of the glories of the UK".
"And I think the best thing I can say, having said that, is to wait and see what they say," he said.
Asked again if he would be ready to recall Parliament if that was what the Supreme Court said he ought to do, he said: "I think the best thing I could do is wait and see what the judges say."
Welcome to our coverage of the Supreme Court hearing
The highest court in the UK will start hearing two appeals this morning, over Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks during the run-up to Brexit. The hearings are expected to last until Thursday.
The government is appealing against a ruling by Scotland’s highest civil court, which said the suspension was unlawful.
And businesswoman Gina Miller is challenging a judgement by the High Court in London that the suspension was not a matter for the courts.
Follow our live page for the updates.