Live
Latest: Trump due to touchdown in UK
Trump to arrive in UK for state visit; Donald Trump UK visit: All you need to know; What is the president bringing?
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Air Force One is due to land at Stansted Airport on Monday morning
- The US president will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump
- The Queen will host a state banquet at Buckingham Palace later
- Mr Trump will hold talks with Theresa May and attend a D-Day commemoration during the visit
- This is Mr's Trump's first state visit to the UK