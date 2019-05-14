UK news stream

Live

  8. Afternoon weather: Dry with hazy sunshine

    This afternoon will remain dry with further spells of sunshine, which may be hazy in places. A few areas of cloud may bubble up here and there.

    Maximum Temperature: 14C to 17C (57F to 63F).

  14. Tory MP describes being investigated after NI tours

    Video caption: Tory MP Bob Stewart describes being investigated after his Northern Ireland tours

    Bob Stewart says the investigations after fatal shootings were "thorough, aggressive and bloody awful".

  16. 2019 European elections: How many new MEPs might you get?

    Half of the existing MEPs in the West Midlands are not contesting the upcoming European Parliament elections.

    There are 72 UK MEPs currently serving, with one seat vacant. Of those, 43 are seeking re-election and there are 548 other new candidates.

    That means at least 30 of those elected from 23-26 May might either never take their seats or serve only a few months if the UK leaves the European Union by the end of October.

    Here are some facts and figures about the choice voters have about who represents them in Brussels and Strasbourg.

