UK news stream

This afternoon will remain dry with further spells of sunshine, which may be hazy in places. A few areas of cloud may bubble up here and there. Maximum Temperature: 14C to 17C (57F to 63F).
Cinema seat crush man 'looking for phone'
Ateeq Rafiq died a week after his head got stuck in a "Gold Class" cinema seat in Birmingham.Read more
Body in wheelie bin named by police
The body of Erik San-Filippo, 23, was discovered near a Waitrose in north London.Read more
'Answers needed on abuse redress'
Karen Bradley says the government cannot take forward legislation to compensate historical abuse victims until questions are answered.Read more
Nursing home closed to new admissions
Inspectors raised a number of concerns including staffing and management of medicines at the home.Read more
Talks to move rally from Wales in 2020
The Welsh Government has a deal which says Wales can stage the event until 2021.Read more
Anti-LGBT lessons protests spreading
Protests began at schools in Birmingham where the No Outsiders programme was being taught.Read more
'Brexit must include the backstop' - Fox
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
Liam Fox reiterates the Brexit withdrawal agreement must include the backstop during a visit to NI.Read more
Ton-up Armand keeps eyes on Chiefs prize
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Exeter's Don Armand won't be distracted by debate about his England prospects as he prepares for his 100th Premiership game.Read more
Four-vehicle crash shuts M5 for hours
The M5 has now reopened near Bristol after four vehicles including a lorry crashed at 07:15 BST.Read more
Man City sign England striker White
England striker Ellen White is to join Manchester City Women from Birmingham City on a two-year contract from 1 July.Read more
Council criticised for 'sitting on' millions
City of Edinburgh Council held on to the money earmarked for improving services for years, report reveals.Read more
Diners given £4,500 red wine by mistake
They ordered a £260 bottle but were accidentally served up the pricey 2001 Chateau le Pin Pomerol.Read more
Tory MP describes being investigated after NI tours
Bob Stewart says the investigations after fatal shootings were "thorough, aggressive and bloody awful".
May under pressure to name departure date
Senior backbench Conservatives want the PM to set out a "roadmap" for leaving office.Read more
2019 European elections: How many new MEPs might you get?
BBC News
Half of the existing MEPs in the West Midlands are not contesting the upcoming European Parliament elections.
There are 72 UK MEPs currently serving, with one seat vacant. Of those, 43 are seeking re-election and there are 548 other new candidates.
That means at least 30 of those elected from 23-26 May might either never take their seats or serve only a few months if the UK leaves the European Union by the end of October.
Here are some facts and figures about the choice voters have about who represents them in Brussels and Strasbourg.
What trade deals has the UK done so far?
Tom Edgington
BBC Reality Check
The UK says it want to replicate the EU's trade agreements "as far as possible".Read more
Neglect 'contributed to' student suicide
A mental health service "significantly underestimated" Natasha Abrahart's condition, a coroner rules.Read more
Parents' plea for more baby organ donors
Tara Mills
BBC News NI
Family of baby waiting for a heart transplant asks parents to consider registering their children as organ donors.Read more
Violence in decline, A&E data suggests
Admissions of patients injured in violent attacks in England and Wales dropped in 2018.Read more