Live
Latest updates as royal baby born
Duchess of Sussex goes into labour; Meghan, Harry and the fine line between public and private life
Related Video and Audio
RTL
Summary
- The Duchess of Sussex gives birth to a baby boy
- The baby was born at 05:25 BST weighing 7lb 3oz (3.2kg)
- The new arrival is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child
- Meghan went into labour "in the early hours" of the morning, the palace said in a statement
- Prince Harry was by Meghan's side during labour
- The infant is seventh in line to the throne
Live Reporting
By Harriet Agerholm, Matt Cannon, Rob Corp and Sophie Williams
All times stated are UK
'Harry has relished this moment'
Nicholas Witchell
BBC royal correspondent
"I think he [Prince Harry] has really relished and anticipated this moment. I think he has really, really wanted to start a family.
"He's good with children - he's good with people - but I think he has a distinctive affinity with children.
"I think actually he's been a little bit jealous perhaps of his brother, who now of course has three, and I think he's been rather keen to catch up or to start his own family."
Archbishop: 'God bless the new family'
Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, tweets:
Nicola Sturgeon: A joyful occasion
Scotland's first minister tweets:
Theresa May sends best wishes
The prime minister tweets:
Meghan's mother, Doria, 'overjoyed'
Buckingham Palace tweets:
Jeremy Cobyn congratulates couple
Labour leader tweets:
Buckingham Palace statement in full
Baby Sussex shares a birthday with George Clooney
George Clooney and his wife Amal were guests at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last May.
And with Prince Harry and Meghan's son having been born earlier today, he will share a birthday with the acting superstar
Former prime minister Tony Blair, Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake, Brazilian footballer Dani Alves, and Italian prima ballerina Alessandra Ferri were also born on 6 May.
Baby's first public appearance in two days?
"We're still thinking about names," the duke told reporters this afternoon.
"The baby's a little bit overdue, so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit.
"For us, I think we'll be seeing you in probably two days times - as planned - as a family to be able to share it with you guys, so every can see the baby."
Watch: Prince Harry announces the birth
Harry's admiration for Meghan - and mothers everywhere
Here's exactly what Prince Harry had to say to reporters as he announced the news to reporters this afternoon.
BreakingBaby born early this morning
The Duchess of Sussex delivered her son at 05:26 today, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.
The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, "who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild", is with the royal couple at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor according to the statement.
Duchess and baby boy 'both healthy and well'
Meghan and her son are "both healthy and well", according to the Duke and Duchess' Instagram account.
The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz.
"The couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives," the announcement says.
No decision on boy's name... yet
Prince Harry confirms the couple are yet to choose a name for their son.
The duke said the child was "overdue" which had given them plenty of time to think but he said they needed more time to decide.
Harry: 'The most amazing experience'
The Prince has described the birth of his and Meghan's first child - a boy - as the "most amazing experience".
"It's been the most amazing experience I could ever imagine," he told reporters as he thanked the public for their "lovely support".
BreakingIt's a boy!
Speaking to reporters, Harry announced Meghan has given birth to a boy
Child not automatically a prince or princess
The baby will not automatically be a prince or a princess - these titles will have to be bestowed by the Queen via what is known as a letter patent.
After the birth, a notice will be posted on a ceremonial easel outside Buckingham Palace.
This tradition dates back at least as far as 1837, when the palace became the Queen’s official residence.
When will see the baby boy or girl?
BBC News correspondent Caroline Davies...
BBC News Channel
"All we know is it [Meghan's labour] started in the earlier hours of this morning - so that could really be any length of time by now.
"We might be waiting to hear another announcement later today.
"Looking at the example of other royal births, we know for example with Prince George he was born around 4pm in the afternoon but we didn't get a chance to see him until the following day.
"With her other two children she actually came out and presented them to the public on the same day. We're still waiting to hear a huge amount of news and we don't know how long she's been in labour for or even whether she's had the baby."
Where will the baby be born?
Traditionally, major royals have shown off their child to the waiting world's media from the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, central London.
But reports claim the couple have ruled out that option because of the lack of privacy.
However, there has been speculation that Meghan is considering a home birth.
If the duchess does give birth at home it will be at the couple's new pad in Windsor - Frogmore Cottage- which was undergone a £3m refurbishment.
She wouldn't be the first royal to do so. The Queen gave birth to all four of her children at home.
Surname also remains mystery
The surname of Meghan and Harry's baby, also remains something of a mystery.
The child might not need one - if the Queen gives the new baby the title of prince or princess - a surname isn't necessary.
The couple may refuse such a title for their child. Princess Anne children, Peter and Zara do not have royal titles.
One option for Prince Harry and Meghan could be the Royal Family name- Mountbatten-Windsor.
That was created by combining the surnames of the Queen and Prince Philip when they married.
But the couple is much more likely to copy the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by using the title given to them by the Queen - Sussex.