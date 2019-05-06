Harry and Meghan
Live

Latest updates as royal baby born

Duchess of Sussex goes into labour; Meghan, Harry and the fine line between public and private life

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. The Duchess of Sussex gives birth to a baby boy
  2. The baby was born at 05:25 BST weighing 7lb 3oz (3.2kg)
  3. The new arrival is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child
  4. Meghan went into labour "in the early hours" of the morning, the palace said in a statement
  5. Prince Harry was by Meghan's side during labour
  6. The infant is seventh in line to the throne

Live Reporting

By Harriet Agerholm, Matt Cannon, Rob Corp and Sophie Williams

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Harry has relished this moment'

    Nicholas Witchell

    BBC royal correspondent

    "I think he [Prince Harry] has really relished and anticipated this moment. I think he has really, really wanted to start a family.

    "He's good with children - he's good with people - but I think he has a distinctive affinity with children.

    "I think actually he's been a little bit jealous perhaps of his brother, who now of course has three, and I think he's been rather keen to catch up or to start his own family."

  7. Buckingham Palace statement in full

    Quote Message: Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well."

  8. Baby Sussex shares a birthday with George Clooney

    George Clooney
    Copyright: Getty Images

    George Clooney and his wife Amal were guests at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last May.

    And with Prince Harry and Meghan's son having been born earlier today, he will share a birthday with the acting superstar

    Former prime minister Tony Blair, Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake, Brazilian footballer Dani Alves, and Italian prima ballerina Alessandra Ferri were also born on 6 May.

  9. Baby's first public appearance in two days?

    "We're still thinking about names," the duke told reporters this afternoon.

    "The baby's a little bit overdue, so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit.

    "For us, I think we'll be seeing you in probably two days times - as planned - as a family to be able to share it with you guys, so every can see the baby."

    View more on instagram

  10. Watch: Prince Harry announces the birth

    Video content

    Video caption: Prince Harry announces birth of baby boy

  11. Harry's admiration for Meghan - and mothers everywhere

    The Duke of Sussex
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: The Duke of Sussex announcing the news.

    Here's exactly what Prince Harry had to say to reporters as he announced the news to reporters this afternoon.

    Quote Message: Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning - a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience, I could ever possibly imagine"
    Quote Message: How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with you."

  12. BreakingBaby born early this morning

    The Duchess of Sussex delivered her son at 05:26 today, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

    The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, "who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild", is with the royal couple at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor according to the statement.

    Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland ahead of her wedding

  13. Duchess and baby boy 'both healthy and well'

    Duchess of Sussex on 7 February 2019
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Meghan and her son are "both healthy and well", according to the Duke and Duchess' Instagram account.

    The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz.

    "The couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives," the announcement says.

  14. No decision on boy's name... yet

    Prince Harry confirms the couple are yet to choose a name for their son.

    The duke said the child was "overdue" which had given them plenty of time to think but he said they needed more time to decide.

  15. Harry: 'The most amazing experience'

    The Prince has described the birth of his and Meghan's first child - a boy - as the "most amazing experience".

    "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever imagine," he told reporters as he thanked the public for their "lovely support".

  16. BreakingIt's a boy!

    Prince Harry
    Copyright: BBC

    Speaking to reporters, Harry announced Meghan has given birth to a boy

  17. Child not automatically a prince or princess

    The baby will not automatically be a prince or a princess - these titles will have to be bestowed by the Queen via what is known as a letter patent.

    After the birth, a notice will be posted on a ceremonial easel outside Buckingham Palace.

    This tradition dates back at least as far as 1837, when the palace became the Queen’s official residence.

    Easel outside Buckingham Palace
    Copyright: PA
    Image caption: The notice outside Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of Prince Louis in April 2018

  18. When will see the baby boy or girl?

    BBC News correspondent Caroline Davies...

    BBC News Channel

    "All we know is it [Meghan's labour] started in the earlier hours of this morning - so that could really be any length of time by now.

    "We might be waiting to hear another announcement later today.

    "Looking at the example of other royal births, we know for example with Prince George he was born around 4pm in the afternoon but we didn't get a chance to see him until the following day.

    "With her other two children she actually came out and presented them to the public on the same day. We're still waiting to hear a huge amount of news and we don't know how long she's been in labour for or even whether she's had the baby."

  19. Where will the baby be born?

    Frogmore Cottage
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Frogmore Cottage

    Traditionally, major royals have shown off their child to the waiting world's media from the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, central London.

    But reports claim the couple have ruled out that option because of the lack of privacy.

    However, there has been speculation that Meghan is considering a home birth.

    If the duchess does give birth at home it will be at the couple's new pad in Windsor - Frogmore Cottage- which was undergone a £3m refurbishment.

    She wouldn't be the first royal to do so. The Queen gave birth to all four of her children at home.

  20. Surname also remains mystery

    The surname of Meghan and Harry's baby, also remains something of a mystery.

    The child might not need one - if the Queen gives the new baby the title of prince or princess - a surname isn't necessary.

    The couple may refuse such a title for their child. Princess Anne children, Peter and Zara do not have royal titles.

    One option for Prince Harry and Meghan could be the Royal Family name- Mountbatten-Windsor.

    That was created by combining the surnames of the Queen and Prince Philip when they married.

    But the couple is much more likely to copy the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by using the title given to them by the Queen - Sussex.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top