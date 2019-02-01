Latest as more snow due to hit UK

Jamaica Inn Copyright: Jamaica Inn

More than 100 people have taken refuge at a pub in Cornwall after heavy snow left dozens of motorists stranded.

Staff at the Jamaica Inn - famed for its connections to author Daphne Du Maurier - made temporary beds in the restaurant when rooms were filled.

Paula Martyn was on her way to a business meeting when her car became stuck on the A30, nearby.

In a short video filmed on the roadside this morning, she said: "From getting stuck at 4pm its now 1.24am.

"We haven't seen a any gritters we haven't seen any snowplows the traffic was blocking all of the lanes there were abandoned cars people were leaving their cars."

Emergency services said they made "intensive" efforts to get to those stranded but were hampered by the conditions.

