Latest as more snow due to hit UK
Snow set to affect morning commuters | Snowy scenes across the UK | Answers to your most-asked questions | Drivers stranded in Cornwall
Summary
- Commuters across UK advised to check routes before travelling as snow and ice affects roads and railways
- Amber warning for snow in parts of Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Hampshire due to last until 11:00
- Yellow warnings for snow and ice cover southern, eastern and north-eastern England, parts of Wales and Scotland
- In Cornwall, more than 100 people spent the night at a pub after cars became stuck
- Great Western Railway warns of disruption until 13:00 GMT while Transport for Wales expects routes to be affected until 14:00
By Francesca Gillett
School closures in Wales
There are around 178 schools closed today in Wales because of the snow and weather conditions.
The areas most affected are the South Wales valleys.
In summary: Flights disruption
Stranded drivers share bedrooms with strangers at pub
More than 100 people have taken refuge at a pub in Cornwall after heavy snow left dozens of motorists stranded.
Staff at the Jamaica Inn - famed for its connections to author Daphne Du Maurier - made temporary beds in the restaurant when rooms were filled.
Paula Martyn was on her way to a business meeting when her car became stuck on the A30, nearby.
In a short video filmed on the roadside this morning, she said: "From getting stuck at 4pm its now 1.24am.
"We haven't seen a any gritters we haven't seen any snowplows the traffic was blocking all of the lanes there were abandoned cars people were leaving their cars."
Emergency services said they made "intensive" efforts to get to those stranded but were hampered by the conditions.
Read more here.
How to drive in the snow
Snow and ice around the UK can create dangerous driving conditions.
Do you know what to do if your car skids on ice?
Here's a video guide with three easy tips for tackling slippy roads.
More snow on the way
Welcome to BBC News' live coverage, as snow sweeps across the UK.
Commuters have been advised to check their routes before travelling after heavy snow fell overnight, and with more snow and ice expected to affect roads and railways on Friday.