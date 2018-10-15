Meghan and Harry announce pregnancy
Royal baby: Due in spring | Couple start Australia tour | Profile: Meghan Markle
- Harry and Meghan are expecting a baby in the spring
- The couple are beginning their first royal tour together in Sydney, Australia
- They are "delighted to share this happy news"
By Katie Wright and Claire Heald
PM welcomes 'happy news'
Army in London polishing guns
...getting ready to celebrate the news
Royal baby facts
Royal Air Force congratulates couple
Royals told at Eugenie's wedding
BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their news that Meghan was pregnant to senior royals at Princess Eugenie's wedding on Friday.
He said: "The Queen was told, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall - they chose that day to spread the happy news around and then recover and relax, get on a plane and then put out the news for the rest of us."
US ambassador welcomes news
Woody Johnson tweets...
Royal couple Down Under
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are just beginning their first official royal tour since getting married in May.
The trip to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand coincides with the fourth Invictus Games, beginning on Saturday, and includes dozens of official events.
The couple follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry's parents - Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales - whose first royal tour was to Australia and New Zealand.
Motherhood on Meghan's 'bucket list'
The Duchess of Sussex once said that motherhood was on her "bucket list".
In an interview in 2016, Meghan said: "I can't wait to start a family, but in due time."
In the run-up to her wedding to Prince Harry in May, she also hinted at starting her own brood.
On a trip to Belfast less than two months before the big day, the bride-to-be joked when she was shown an innovative range for newborns: "I'm sure at some point we'll need the whole (lot)."
Speculation after Friday photos
The duke and duchess had last been seen at Princess Eugenie's wedding in Windsor on Friday, when Meghan's outfit of a long, dark blue coat sparked speculation she could be expecting.
That speculation intensified when she was seen clutching two large folders in front of her stomach as she arrived in Sydney for the 16-day trip to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Couple on tour
The news the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant has been announced as she and Prince Harry begin a tour of Australia.
They arrived in Sydney for the start of a 16-day trip.
Meghan and Harry 'delighted' to share news
Palace announce baby news