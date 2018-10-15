Meghan and Harry announce pregnancy

AFP Copyright: AFP

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their news that Meghan was pregnant to senior royals at Princess Eugenie's wedding on Friday.

He said: "The Queen was told, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall - they chose that day to spread the happy news around and then recover and relax, get on a plane and then put out the news for the rest of us."