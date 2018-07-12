Donald and Melania Trump arrive in the UK

Latest as Trump begins his UK visit

Trump visit: Full story | Where will he go and what will he do? | Who's dining with Donald? | Why it's really, a unique visit | Two tribes: Protest and praise for Trump trip | US-UK trade relations in five charts | In pictures: When the Queen meets the president.

Summary

  1. US President Donald Trump has arrived in London
  2. Mr Trump, and his wife Melania, flew in to Stansted airport
  3. They are at a reception at the US ambassador's residence in Regent's Park
  4. During his trip, Mr Trump will meet the Queen and the prime minister
  5. Talks will cover trade, security links, Brexit and the Middle East
  6. Tight security is in place as anti-Trump protests are expected

Live Reporting

By Marie Jackson, Claire Heald and Lauren Turner

All times stated are UK

London mayor speaks out on values

London Mayor Sadiq Khan famously clashed with Mr Trump after he criticised the mayor's response to the London Bridge terror attack last summer.

Today, Mr Khan's written in London's free paper, stressing the protests are not anti-American.

The vast majority of those marching on Friday love the United States, just as I do. I love the people, the culture, the history and the values of the US, and I cherish the “special relationship” for its enormously positive impact on our society, economy and security.

'Keep a low profile', embassy tells Americans

The US Embassy in London has warned Americans currently in the UK to "keep a low profile" and "exercise caution" due to the large-scale protests planned over Mr Trump's visit.

The embassy statement tells them to:

  • • Be aware of their surroundings
  • • Exercise caution in large gatherings
  • • Keep a low profile
  • • Monitor local media and police for updates

Friday's march in London is expected to be the largest of these protests.

Paper headline: Trump's blow for PM's Brexit plan

Evening Standard editor - and former chancellor - tweets:

Watch: Trump's helicopter flies over Hackney

Familiar figure watches Trump fly

New York Times photographer Doug Mills notes...

Trump balloon won't be heading to Scotland

The "Trump Baby" balloon
PA

Earlier, we thought that the giant inflatable depicting President Trump as a baby could be heading to one of his Scottish golf courses (see 13:47 entry).

That idea bubble has now burst.

Police Scotland refused the request to allow the helium balloon - which stands at 6m (20ft) high - to fly over the Trump Turnberry golf course.

They said it wouldn't be allowed because an air exclusion zone is in place while the president visits.

However, they said they would be happy to discuss other options for the balloon - perhaps it may fly at one of the other protests in Scotland.

Read more here.

Watch: Trump gives his take on Brexit

Watch: President and First Lady in Regent's Park

Banner brands Trump a 'human rights nightmare'

Human rights group Amnesty International drops a banner from Vauxhall Bridge opposite the US Embassy
Getty Images

A banner branding Donald Trump a "human rights nightmare" is unveiled on a London bridge, opposite the US Embassy.

Amnesty International unfurled the 15-metre banner on Vauxhall Bridge in time for the US president's arrival over London.

Kate Allen, from the charity, hopes Theresa May will discuss Mr Trump's track record on human rights in the coming days.

She said:

His record for human rights is simply disgraceful, from ripping children from parents' arms on the Mexican border and putting them into cages to the travel ban to pulling the US globally out of the United Nations machinery that exists to advance human rights worldwide."

Rolling out the red carpet - but not too far

BBC News' White House reporter tweets...

In pictures: London hosts Trumps

Donald and Melania Trump
Reuters
The couple arrived at Stansted before a helicopter transfer to London
Donald and Melania Trump
Getty Images
The pair were greeted by US ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson
Trump boarding Marine One
AFP
President Trump boarded Marine One for the short journey to the ambassador's residence in Regent's Park, central London
Families in Regent's Park watching a military helicopter overhead
Reuters
Families in Regent's Park watch as a US military helicopter flies low overhead. A security fence has been put up across some of the park for the president's visit
Marine One over central London
Getty Images
Donald and Melania Trump would have had a view of some of London's most famous sights, including the BT Tower

Eric Trump on his father's love of the UK

Donald and Eric Trump
AFP/Getty

Eric Trump, who's in Scotland awaiting his father's arrival there this weekend, says the UK is a "big part" of the president's life.

He said:

He has worked here for so many years, he knows so many people. His mother - my grandmother - is from Scotland. We just love this country, we love the UK in general and it's a big part of our lives. It's a big part of his life, pre-politics, and that can only be a positive."

Eric and his father will meet up at the Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire this weekend after President Trump's working visit is over.

The 34-year-old is executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation and oversees its golf resorts.

He added:

I don't get to see him nearly as much as I used to, and I'm excited to spend a couple of days with him - we're going to have a great time."

Cookies and The Beatles for Trump's arrival

Tara McKelvey

White House reporter, BBC News

The BBC's White House reporter Tara McKelvey is travelling with President Trump.

She says:

The president has now arrived at Winfield House. It's beautiful and I can hear The Beatles song We Can Work it Out - and it smells like someone's baking cookies.

Trump says he's popular in England. Yet thousands are planning to march.

Picture: Trumps arrive at Winfield House

Woody Johnson with Donald and Melania Trump
BBC

US ambassador Woody Johnson is seen walking alongside the president and the First Lady towards as they arrive at his official residence.

The Trumps will spend several hours there before their dinner engagement at Blenheim Palace, in Oxfordshire.

Which helicopter was Trump in?

Marine One
BBC

We've actually just seen two military helicopters over central London. While the Trumps were on one of them, the other was in effect a decoy, for security reasons.

In any case, here is one of them preparing to land.

Donald Trump's helicopter lands in London

Donald Trump's Marine 1 helicopter, lands in Regent's Park, at the US ambassador's home, Winfield House.

Meet and greet at US ambassador's residence

US Embassy in Grosvenor Square
US Embassy London
Mr Trump does not favour the US Embassy's move south of the river

The president and First Lady Melania will have a meet and greet at the US ambassador's residence.

Mr Trump cancelled a planned visit to open the newly-relocated US Embassy at the beginning of the year.

He said it was a "bad deal" to move from Grosvenor Square, in prestigious Mayfair, to what he described as an "off location" at Nine Elms, south of the River Thames.

Picture: Trump's helicopter Marine 1 heads to London

Trump's helicopter
BBC
The Trumps fly over central London, with the Shard, BT Tower and the London Eye seen in the background

Watch: Donald Trump's arrival

Donald Trump arrives in UK for two-day working visit

Picture: The Trumps leave Stansted

The Trumps leaving Stansted Airport
PA
They are now on their way to central London

Picture: Liam Fox shakes hands with president

Liam Fox shakes hands with Donald Trump
Getty Images

Prime Minister Theresa May sent International Trade Secretary Liam Fox to greet Mr Trump on his arrival.

In pictures: The Trumps arrive

Donald and Melania Trump
BBC
The couple held hands as they walked down the steps from Air Force One
Donald Trump at Stansted
BBC
They shook hands with dignitaries - including US ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson
Donald and Melania Trump
Getty Images
The pair are now heading to central London

President on final part of journey to London

Marine 1 is now in the skies above Stansted Airport.

The president and his wife are due to land in central London soon.

Liam Fox greets Mr Trump on runway

Mr Trump is greeted by International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, the Queen's representative and the chief operating officer of Stansted Airport.

As the president crosses the runway to board Marine 1 - the helicopter which will take him the short distance to central London - he takes hold of Melania's hand.

She is dressed in a fawn cap-sleeved dress and large sunglasses.

First picture of Donald Trump in the UK

The US President and his wife Melania emerge from Air Force One after it lands at Stansted.

Donald and Melania Trump
BBC

BreakingTrump on UK soil for first time as president

Donald Trump, arriving an hour or so later than expected, steps on to UK soil for the first time since becoming US president in 2016.

The president, looking in sombre mood, waves briefly to press, photographers and gathered dignitaries as he descends the steps, holding his wife Melania's hand.

More pictures of Air Force One's arrival

Air Force One preparing to land
AFP
Air Force One preparing to land
Air Force One at Stansted
Reuters
The plane touching down at Stansted
Security awaits Donald Trump's arrival
PA
Security awaiting US President Donald Trump's arrival
One of two US military helicopters waiting on the tarmac
AFP/Getty
One of two US military helicopters waiting on the tarmac

Embassy revs up for visit

Early this afternoon loud music could be heard playing from the grounds of Mansfield House, the US ambassador’s residence in Regent's Park, north London, our correspondent Camilla Horrox says.

Walking around the security fence erected to protect the residence during Mr Trump's visit, the empowering lyrics of Frank Sinatra’s I Did it My Way could clearly be heard, along with Elvis Presley’s You Will Never Walk Alone and Adele’s Skyfall.

Quite the welcoming soundtrack for Donald Trump’s imminent arrival, or perhaps a sound barrier to any impromptu protests?

Picture: Air Force One arrives

Air Force One
BBC

The president's plane, Air Force One, lands at Stansted.

BreakingDonald Trump has landed

Air Force One, carrying the US president and his wife, Melania, arrives at Stansted Airport, at the start of his four-day visit to the UK.

'Trump Baby' balloon heading to Scotland

Trump baby blimp ready to take first steps

A giant inflatable depicting Mr Trump as a baby may be making an appearance in Scottish skies.

The Trump Baby balloon has already been given permission to fly over central London during Mr Trump's visit.

Police Scotland have now been asked to allow the 6m (20ft) high helium balloon to also fly over Mr Trump's Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire.

Read more here.

A wall for Donald

As a part of extra security measures for Mr Trump, a mesh wall has gone up around Winfield House in Regent's Park.

Thousands of protesters - and the Trump baby blimp - are expected to show up at the central London location during the US president's stay.

US ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson, said there was no deliberate plan to keep Mr Trump away from protests.

Groups organising them on Friday have vowed to "be heard", whether he is in the capital or not.

Security guards behind wire fence
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Armed police beyond a fence at Winfield House in Regents Park, where US President Donald Trump will be staying.

Guess who's coming to dinner

Expect big names from big business to be cosying up around the table with Mr Trump tonight.

Our business reporter Jamie Robertson understands Richard Gnodde, the European boss of Goldman Sachs, and Steve Hatch of Facebook UK are going.

Jes Staley, the chief executive of Barclays, will also be there.

Insurer Legal and General was happy to admit that not one, but two, executives are going: chief executive Nigel Wilson, and head of personal investing, Helena Morrissey.

Martha Lane-Fox
Getty Images

The only one to publicly refuse the invitation was digital entrepreneur and philanthropist Baroness Martha Lane-Fox.

"I understand why the government has to entertain Trump, but I certainly don't want to," she said.

Read more about tonight's dinner at Blenheim Palace.

May responds to Trump comments on Brexit

After the US president says "Brexit is Brexit' and that he just wants the British people to be "happy", our political editor tweets the prime minister's response.

Skinner: Does the PM want to hold his hand again?

In a Commons debate about the cost of the visit, likely to "run into the millions", Labour MP Dennis Skinner did not mince his words.

"What on earth is the government playing at inviting this fascist Trump to come to Britain and cause all this mayhem that we've already heard from these benches, police from every part of the British isles?

"The prime minister, does she want to hold his hand again? Is that what it's all about?

"You're making a rod for your own back," he tells ministers.

Policing minister Nick Hurd responds, saying Mr Skinner is "entitled to his own robust views".

"The fact of the matter is President Trump is the democratically elected leader of the United States of America which is historically and is currently our most important ally and it's a hugely important relationship."

Airport transfer ready

A presidential helicopter waits on the runway at Stansted airport to fly Donald Trump to London.

Presidential helicopter
BBC

US president bound for UK

Mr Trump has left Brussels on board Air Force 1, our correspondent Claire Gibson says.

They have just taken off - slightly later than scheduled.

Police camp bed set-up 'unfair'

Danny Shaw

BBC Home Affairs Correspondent

Photographs of the overnight accommodation for several hundred officers involved in Mr Trump's visit were posted on Twitter.

They show rows of camp beds in a sports hall and yoga mats in a squash court.

View more on twitter

The Police Federation said it was unfair to expect officers to work 12 or 15 hour shifts after sleeping in such conditions - it said there was also no access to hot water.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said Essex Police was trying to resolve the problems "at speed".

The Home Office said it would consider requests to reimburse forces in England and Wales for the policing costs of Mr Trump's visit; the Treasury has agreed to pay up to £5m for the costs in Scotland.

Number 10 backs US call for more Nato funds

Downing Street is backing Mr Trump's calls for increased defence spending from the bulk of Nato countries.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May tells a Westminster briefing: "We have always been clear that we think it's right that Nato countries pull their weight to ensure collective security.

"There is an agreement to move towards 2% (of GDP) by 2024 but we think there is more to be done.

"We are already paying above the 2% target."

