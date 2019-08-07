Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in an open-top carriage, tour Windsor

Couple cap happy day with private party

Full coverage | The dress in detail | Five key moments

  1. Adele recalls Diana in congratulatory message

    Singer Adele has posted her own message to Harry and Meghan:

    Quote Message: Congratulations Meghan and Harry. You’re the most beautiful bride. I can’t stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs x

  2. Meghan's old 'boss' sends his congratulations

    Actor, and wedding guest, Gabriel Macht played Meghan Markle's on-screen boss in the legal drama Suits.

    In an Instagram post he congratulated Harry and Meghan on their wedding.

    "May your journey together be full of love and children," he said.

  3. Wedding photographer celebrates 'surreal day'

    Alexi Lubomirski took Meghan and Harry's engagement photos and was the official wedding photographer.

    He posted an image of himself at the wedding with his wife.

    Quote Message: Went to a little wedding today ;) ...... Wow.. What a fantastic, surreal and wonderful day! Amazing to experience it as a guest and even more incredible to experience it as a photographer. Felt extremely fortunate to have been there.

  4. Gospel music was Prince Charles' idea, says choir leader

    Karen Gibson
    Copyright: BBC

    It was Prince Charles' office that first approached the Kingdom Choir about performing at the wedding, according to the group's leader Karen Gibson.

    "The couple didn't actually ring us at first, the call came from Clarence House," said Ms Gibson.

    "I understand that Prince Charles really likes gospel music."

    The Kingdom Choir sang the 60s hit Stand By Me and the gospel classic Amen/ This Little Light of Mine.

  7. 'A successful day'

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
    Copyright: Getty Images

    BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell says the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex offer the potential to reach audiences who instinctively might not identity with the royal family.

    The intensity of the feelings they have for each other was very visible at their wedding, he said.

    The service itself was "very Harry and Meghan" with the gospel choir and "passionate" address by the Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry breaking new ground.

    He added the couple will be pleased and relieved the day went so smoothly and successfully,

  9. The party's still going on in America

    Sylvia Young was born in the UK and now lives in Florida, US

    Sylvia Young watching the royal wedding in Florida, US
    Copyright: Sylvia Young
    Image caption: Sylvia Young watching the royal wedding in Florida, US

  10. Thanks for your pictures

    Surrey Headteacher Mrs Creasey and two of her students Rosie and Olivia
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Surrey Headteacher Mrs Creasey and two of her students Rosie and Olivia dressed up for the day

  16. Evening celebrations

    Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave for Frogmore House party
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Another photo of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving for the evening's reception at Frogmore House hosted by the Prince of Wales.

    Only 200 close friends and family are attending the black tie bash.

    The 17th century royal residence stands about half a mile south of Windsor Castle, where the lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen took place.

    The duchess is due to give a speech at the party.

    A guest list has not been released but her friends Jessica Mulroney, Benita Litt and designer Misha Nonoo are all expected to be there.

  17. Sofa commentators

    Meet the Dunningham family from Taunton.

    Elizabeth and Andy, kids Annabel and Jack, and Annabel's fiance Jack celebrated the royal wedding in front of the television with plenty of prosecco - and a wedding veil.

    What was their verdict?

    Video content

    Video caption: Royal wedding 2018: Watch people watch the Royal wedding

  18. #Blackroyalwedding

    The choir, the cellist and Michael Curry

    In the US, people have used the hashtag #BlackRoyalWedding and welcomed the diverse feeling of the wedding. Top terms tweeted were "gospel choir", "Sheku Kanneh-Mason" and "Martin Luther King". Read more here

    The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, choir conductor Karen Gibson and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, choir conductor Karen Gibson and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason

  19. Not all about Meghan

    From the chapel to the crowds, a few children also had their day in the spotlight.

    Video content

    Video caption: Royal wedding 2018: Why it wasn't all about Meghan
