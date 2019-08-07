Couple cap happy day with private party

Alexi Lubomirski took Meghan and Harry's engagement photos and was the official wedding photographer.
He posted an image of himself at the wedding with his wife.
Quote Message: Went to a little wedding today ;) ...... Wow.. What a fantastic, surreal and wonderful day! Amazing to experience it as a guest and even more incredible to experience it as a photographer. Felt extremely fortunate to have been there.
Went to a little wedding today ;) ...... Wow.. What a fantastic, surreal and wonderful day! Amazing to experience it as a guest and even more incredible to experience it as a photographer. Felt extremely fortunate to have been there.
Another photo of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving for the evening's reception at Frogmore House hosted by the Prince of Wales.
Only 200 close friends and family are attending the black tie bash.
The 17th century royal residence stands about half a mile south of Windsor Castle, where the lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen took place.
The duchess is due to give a speech at the party.
A guest list has not been released but her friends Jessica Mulroney, Benita Litt and designer Misha Nonoo are all expected to be there.
Sofa commentators
Meet the Dunningham family from Taunton.
Elizabeth and Andy, kids
Annabel and Jack, and Annabel's fiance Jack celebrated the royal wedding in front of the television with plenty of prosecco - and a wedding veil.
What was their verdict?
#Blackroyalwedding
The choir, the cellist and Michael Curry
In the US, people have used the hashtag #BlackRoyalWedding and welcomed the diverse feeling of the wedding.
Top terms tweeted were "gospel choir", "Sheku Kanneh-Mason" and "Martin Luther King". Read more here
Not all about Meghan
From the chapel to the crowds, a few children also had their day in the spotlight.
Adele recalls Diana in congratulatory message
Singer Adele has posted her own message to Harry and Meghan:
Meghan's old 'boss' sends his congratulations
Actor, and wedding guest, Gabriel Macht played Meghan Markle's on-screen boss in the legal drama Suits.
In an Instagram post he congratulated Harry and Meghan on their wedding.
"May your journey together be full of love and children," he said.
Wedding photographer celebrates 'surreal day'
Gospel music was Prince Charles' idea, says choir leader
It was Prince Charles' office that first approached the Kingdom Choir about performing at the wedding, according to the group's leader Karen Gibson.
"The couple didn't actually ring us at first, the call came from Clarence House," said Ms Gibson.
"I understand that Prince Charles really likes gospel music."
The Kingdom Choir sang the 60s hit Stand By Me and the gospel classic Amen/ This Little Light of Mine.
'Love recognises no barriers'
Royal fireworks
Hello! royal correspondent tweets...
'A successful day'
BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell says the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex offer the potential to reach audiences who instinctively might not identity with the royal family.
The intensity of the feelings they have for each other was very visible at their wedding, he said.
The service itself was "very Harry and Meghan" with the gospel choir and "passionate" address by the Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry breaking new ground.
He added the couple will be pleased and relieved the day went so smoothly and successfully,
Royal family thanks well-wishers
The party's still going on in America
Sylvia Young was born in the UK and now lives in Florida, US
Thanks for your pictures
Sunday's front pages: 'There is power in love'
Sunday's front pages: The Sunday Telegraph
Sunday's front pages: Harry ever after!
Sunday's front pages: So in love
Sunday's front pages: Harry & Meghan make... Kisstory
Evening celebrations
Sunday's front pages: Kisstory