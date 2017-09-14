As it happened: Grenfell inquiry begins

Unlike Sir Martin's previous public appearances - when he was heckled by people who survived the fire or live near the tower - his opening statement was heard in silence by Grenfell residents and the bereaved.

But there's still a lack of trust among local people of a process launched this morning at the lavish London Connaught Rooms.

They described Sir Martin as an establishment figure presiding over a public inquiry surrounded by gold leaf.

Outside, the inquiry's critics told us they were angry at his decision not to appoint survivors as part of a team of assessors who will advise him.

The judge says that could damage his impartiality.

Sir Martin's speech focused on his strategy for keeping what could be become a mammoth inquiry on the rails - this includes splitting it into two phases.

The second, which looks at how the refurbished tower ended up a potential death-trap, could be the more complicated.

Sir Martin said the reasoning behind decisions about the tower's management will be a key area of investigation.

It is likely to look at whether cost-cutting led to to fatalities in Britain's worst ever tower block fire.