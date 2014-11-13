In his tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, Boris Johnson said, "he helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life."
He said he was an environmentalist and a "champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable".
Prince Philip also "shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people" with his Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, the prime minister said, and at literally tens of thousands of events "he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions".
He said the duke would also be remembered above all for his "steadfast support" for the Queen - not just as her consort but as her husband, "her strength and stay for more than 70 years".
"It is to Her Majesty and the family that the nation's thoughts must turn today."
Notice of Prince Philip's death displayed on Buckingham Palace railings
A framed notice of the death of Prince Philip has been placed on the railings of Buckingham Palace in central London.
The notice reads: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.
"Further announcements will be made in due course.
"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
'We have lost an extraordinary public servant' - Starmer
Reacting to the news of Prince Philip's death, leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir
Starmer, says: “The United
Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip.
“Prince
Philip dedicated his life to our country - from a distinguished career in the
Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of
Edinburgh.
“However, he
will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to the Queen.
“For more
than seven decades, he has been at her side. Their marriage has been a symbol
of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed - most
recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in
Britain and beyond.
“My thoughts
are with the Queen, the Royal Family and the British people as our nation comes
together to mourn and remember the life of Prince Philip.”
Prince 'earned affection of generations' - PM
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is “with great sadness”
that he received news of Prince Philip’s death from Buckingham Palace.
Paying tribute, he said the Duke of Edinburgh earned the affection of generations
in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world.
“He was the longest serving consort in history, one of the
last surviving people in this country to have served in the Second World War
where he was mentioned in dispatches for bravery.”
Longest-serving royal consort in British history
The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen were married for more than 70 years and Philip dedicated decades of his life to royal duty, serving the nation at the monarch's side.
He was the longest-serving royal consort in British history and officially retired from public engagements in the summer of 2017.
Royal Family 'join people around the world' in mourning
In a statement Buckingham Palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.
Further announcements will made in due course.
"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
The wandering prince
Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu on 10 June 1921 but was not Greek – his ancestry was Danish, German and British.
His father was Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, a younger son of King George I of the Hellenes.
His mother, Princess Alice, was a daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.
His family was driven into exile in 1922 when King Constantine of Greece was deposed in a coup.
A British warship took the prince's family to France when he was 18 months old – the young prince ferried to safety in a cot made of an orange box - and his early years were spent wandering as his family moved from country to country.
The young prince attended several European schools, including Gordonstoun, in Moray - where he later sent his sons - before becoming a cadet at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.
Prince Philip has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace announces
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The Duke of Edinburgh "passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle", the palace said in a statement.
We'll bring you updates and reaction to his death here.
