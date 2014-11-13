In his tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, Boris Johnson said, "he helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life."

He said he was an environmentalist and a "champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable".

Prince Philip also "shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people" with his Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, the prime minister said, and at literally tens of thousands of events "he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions".

He said the duke would also be remembered above all for his "steadfast support" for the Queen - not just as her consort but as her husband, "her strength and stay for more than 70 years".

"It is to Her Majesty and the family that the nation's thoughts must turn today."