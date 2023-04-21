Blue ticks have long been the language used to communicate whether an account is who they say they are on Twitter.

But under Elon Musk's new Twitter Blue policy, the ticks are no more - unless you're willing to pay for one. That means we've all got to learn to speak a new language to figure out what's real and false.

Trusted news accounts did have gold ticks, but even those have momentarily disappeared.

Other high-profile accounts - like Pope Francis - now have grey ticks; others are tick-less. It's all a little bit confusing.

The risk is two-fold. It's hard to distinguish the real account from others impersonating it. My own blue-tick has disappeared, so a fake Marianna Spring could spring up and - on first glance - a user could think it's me.

Now you have to use other clues to spot who is who. Look at old tweets, their follower count - and whether their tweets are as you'd expect.

Then, some of the accounts that have bought blue ticks appear to be trolls or have a history of pushing disinformation. If you're still fluent in blue-tick, you might be under the impression these accounts are trusted, and the posts they're sharing are sanctioned.