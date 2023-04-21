Blue ticks - no longer a sign you can trust a Twitter account
Marianna Spring
Disinformation and social media correspondent
Blue
ticks have long been the language used to communicate whether an account is who
they say they are on Twitter.
But under
Elon Musk's new Twitter Blue policy, the ticks are no more - unless you're
willing to pay for one. That means we've all got to learn to speak a new
language to figure out what's real and false.
Trusted
news accounts did have gold ticks, but even those have momentarily disappeared.
Other high-profile accounts - like Pope Francis - now have grey ticks; others
are tick-less. It's all a little bit confusing.
The
risk is two-fold. It's hard to distinguish the real account from others
impersonating it. My own blue-tick has disappeared, so a fake Marianna Spring
could spring up and - on first glance - a user could think it's me.
Now
you have to use other clues to spot who is who. Look at old tweets, their
follower count - and whether their tweets are as you'd expect.
Then,
some of the accounts that have bought blue ticks appear to be trolls or have a
history of pushing disinformation. If you're still fluent in blue-tick, you
might be under the impression these accounts are trusted, and the posts they're
sharing are sanctioned.
What do Ronaldo and Beyoncé have in common?
Yesterday was a big day for the most prolific Twitter users, as the platform began removing blue tick verification from thousands of accounts.
Many notable profiles of famous people and huge companies have had their verified status (also known as a blue check) taken away as the change is rolled out.
The move comes as owner Elon Musk attempts to overhaul the social media company to turn a profit.
Users who wish to retain the blue symbol beside their name must pay $84 (£67) a year to subscribe to Twitter Blue.
The Pope, Beyoncé, Cristiano Ronaldo and official government accounts all lost their blue ticks. Some profiles, including the pontiff's, have since been given grey ticks to identify them as official.
As the change happened, many formerly verified took to Twitter to joke about it, or mourn the loss.
US Olympian Lolo Jones noted she's still verified where it counts: her dating profile. Actor and comedian Rick Gervais joked: "My blue tick has gone. I’m not sure if I’m really me or not."
Other users noted the irony that actor Jason Sudeikis had lost his verification, while Ted Lasso, the fictional character he portrays, had not.
What's happening?
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining us as we bring you the latest on what has been a chaotic couple of days for Twitter.
Elon Musk has been making changes since buying the social media company in a bid to turn a profit and on Thursday, the platform began removing the once-coveted blue tick verification from thousands of accounts.
But the changes have sparked concerns about misinformation and hate speech spreading on Twitter, as well as accounts with extreme views gaining traction.
Along with my colleagues in London and our Technology Editor Zoe Kleinman and Disinformation and Social Media Correspondent Marianna Spring, we'll be explaining the significance of these changes, as well as some of the lighter takes on the site, so stay with us.
