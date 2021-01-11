CES 2021: New tech unveiled at annual showcase

Welcome to the BBC's live coverage of the first day of CES, where press conferences abound as the tech industry shows off its latest and greatest.
Things are a little different this year, however.
The pandemic has pushed the entire event online-only - a major change for a show which has always had a huge conference venue to host hundreds of exhibitors.
But we're still expecting to see the latest innovations in televisions, home appliances, smart devices and more. Some of it will be in our homes in the near future - but as ever, there will be a fair share of "concept" devices that are pushing the boundaries of what is possible (or marketable).
"There's a tremendous amount on 5G connectivity. Digital health is also very big," he said.
"Artificial intelligence is increasingly important as we try to figure out cures to Covid. But it's also important in solving many other problems of the world to make it safer, healthier and more efficient."
And the coronavirus pandemic has caused tech firms to rethink their smart city plans, he added.
"People discover they can work from home and live where they want - and maybe the best idea is not tall buildings with windows that don't open," Mr Shapiro said.
Welcome to our live coverage
An interview with CES chief Gary Shapiro
What to watch out for
Ahead of this year's event, the BBC's Technology editor spoke with organiser Gary Shapiro about what to expect.
