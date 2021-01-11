CES 2021: New tech unveiled at annual showcase

Welcome to the BBC's live coverage of the first day of CES, where press conferences abound as the tech industry shows off its latest and greatest.

Things are a little different this year, however.

The pandemic has pushed the entire event online-only - a major change for a show which has always had a huge conference venue to host hundreds of exhibitors.

But we're still expecting to see the latest innovations in televisions, home appliances, smart devices and more. Some of it will be in our homes in the near future - but as ever, there will be a fair share of "concept" devices that are pushing the boundaries of what is possible (or marketable).