The Osiris-Rex spacecraft is expected to hit the top of Earth's atmosphere at 08:42 local time (15:42 BST). The landing target is a remote military test range in western Utah.

The capsule will come in at the blistering pace of 12km/s, or 27,000mph.

As it pushes up against the air, its underside will get extremely hot - more than 3,000C - but, crucially, this fiery plunge will also slow the capsule down.

A drogue parachute will open for stability, followed then by a main chute to bring the capsule gently to the ground.

Contact with the Utah desert floor is expected at 08:55. Helicopters will then bring it to a temporary laboratory where it can be prepared for onward travel to Nasa's Johnson Space Center in Texas.

It's there that a dedicated facility has been built to analyse the Bennu samples.