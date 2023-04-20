. Copyright: .

Elon Musk has said "anything that does not result in the destruction of the launch pad" would "be a win" - but what does the best case scenario look like?

At launch, SpaceX wants Starship to rise up and head across the Gulf of Mexico, with the 33 engines on the bottom of the Super Heavy booster - the bottom part of the rocket - burning for two minutes and 49 seconds.

Then, the two halves of the rocket will separate, and the top section, the ship, will push on with its own engines for a further six minutes and 23 seconds.

By this time, it should be travelling over the Caribbean and cruising through space more than 100km above the planet's surface.

SpaceX wants the Super Heavy booster to try to fly back to near the Texan coast and come down vertically, to hover just above the Gulf's waters. Eventually SpaceX wants to be able to reuse these boosters, but this one will then be allowed to topple over and sink.

The ship is aiming to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere after almost a full revolution of the Earth, splashing down in the Pacific just north of the Hawaiian islands.

If all goes as hoped, it will land in the ocean 90 minutes after lift-off.