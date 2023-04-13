The giant moons of Jupiter are bleakly beautiful - but they don’t immediately seem to be a place where life could thrive.

They’re far away from the sun, covered in thick layers of ice and are blasted with high levels of radiation.

But it’s the possibilities of what lies beneath the icy crust that has grabbed scientists' attention.

Scientists think there are vast salty oceans that could descend more than 100km down. And even though there’s no direct sunlight down there, the Moons are thought to be warm at their core, providing a vital source of heat.

If these oceans are mixing with a mineral-rich sea floor, it could provide the right conditions for life to exist.

We know this happens in our own oceans on Earth - life happily exists at even the deepest depths in the most hostile waters.

The question scientists want to answer is whether this is possible on Jupiter’s moons too?