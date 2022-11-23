The stage is set for today’s astronaut announcement at the Grand Palais Éphémère here in Paris.

And there’s a real sense of anticipation. It's 13 years since the European Space Agency revealed its last batch of astronauts - with Brit Tim Peake among the six people who'd been selected.

The "Class of 2022" will be much larger, featuring "career astronauts", who will become full-time employees of Esa; "reserve astronauts", who won’t give up their day jobs but could be called up for future missions; and the first ever "para-astronaut" candidate - an astronaut with a disability.

These positions were highly sought after. More than 22,000 people applied , undergoing a rigorous selection process.

This involved meeting a list of strict criteria, from educational qualifications to language skills. And during a selection day, they also had to demonstrate they had certain characteristics like an ability to stay calm under pressure.

It's been a tough road to get here, but now the even tougher job of learning to be an astronaut begins.