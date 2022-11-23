ESA astronaut Tim Peake during his 4 hour 43 minute spacewalk in 2016
New astronauts to be announced after 22,000 applied

Edited by Chris Giles and Malu Cursino

All times stated are UK

  1. Anticipation builds ahead of astronaut announcement

    Rebecca Morelle

    Science editor in Paris

    The stage is set for today’s astronaut announcement at the Grand Palais Éphémère here in Paris.

    And there’s a real sense of anticipation. It's 13 years since the European Space Agency revealed its last batch of astronauts - with Brit Tim Peake among the six people who'd been selected.

    The "Class of 2022" will be much larger, featuring "career astronauts", who will become full-time employees of Esa; "reserve astronauts", who won’t give up their day jobs but could be called up for future missions; and the first ever "para-astronaut" candidate - an astronaut with a disability.

    These positions were highly sought after. More than 22,000 people applied, undergoing a rigorous selection process.

    This involved meeting a list of strict criteria, from educational qualifications to language skills. And during a selection day, they also had to demonstrate they had certain characteristics like an ability to stay calm under pressure.

    It's been a tough road to get here, but now the even tougher job of learning to be an astronaut begins.

  2. What is the European Space Agency?

    Josef Aschbacher, Director General of European Space Agency
    Image caption: Josef Aschbacher became the Esa's Director General in March 2021

    It was created in 1975. Its mission is to shape the development of Europe’s space capability, and to ensure that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.

    It has 22 member states - Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

    Canada also sits on the Council and takes part in some projects under a Cooperation Agreement.

    Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia and Lithuania are Associate Members.

    Four other EU states have Cooperation Agreements with Esa: Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Malta.

  3. So you want to be an astronaut?

    Esa astronaut Luca Parmitano carrying out a space walk in December 2019
    Good afternoon and thanks for joining us.

    The European Space Agency is getting ready to announce up to six new spacemen and women who’ve been picked from a field of more than 22,000 people who applied to join its astro corps.

    The selections are due to be announced in Paris this afternoon at the conclusion of the two-day ministerial meeting to agree a new budget for Esa.

    Stay with us as we bring you all the latest developments.

