Despite the ongoing wrangling over loss and damage - money for countries experiencing the impacts of climate change - there have been some notable achievements over the 14 days of this COP.
Most have revolved around expanding commitments
made by countries at COP26 in Glasgow on issues like phasing out methane.
Plans to end deforestation also got a boost from Brazil’s president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Lula told the conference there would be zero
deforestation in the Amazon by 2030.
Another important step was the launch by the UN of
new rules to deter greenwashing.
That’s when companies or countries make huge
claims for what appear to be strong climate actions.
A UN panel has come up with tough guidelines that
would require companies to count all their greenhouse gas emissions, direct and
indirect.
Another achievement during this COP was the launch
of a coal phase-out plan for Indonesia.
While technically it happened during the G20
summit in Bali, it also has implications for countries at this meeting.
Under the scheme, richer countries will provide
some $20bn to move Indonesia off the most polluting fuel source.
Expect more countries to follow this path.
What is COP27?
In a line: The COP27 summit brings world leaders together to discuss tackling climate change.
Why it matters: Fossil fuel emissions caused by humans are causing global warming and we’re already seeing extreme weather events linked to climate change. Urgent action is needed to avoid catastrophic consequences for the planet and the people living on it.
Why is it called COP27?: UN climate summits are held every year, for governments to agree steps to limit global temperature rises. COP stands for"Conference of the Parties". The parties are the attending countries that signed up to the original UN climate agreement in 1992. This is the 27th COP - last year Glasgow hosted COP26.
What’s on the agenda? A key part of the process is individual countries setting targets on how they will cut emissions. Increased targets were set in Glasgow, but even if met, those still aren’t enough to limit warming to the target of 1.5C, which scientists say is crucial for avoiding the worst impacts. Poor countries that are already struggling with the impacts of climate change want more money.
Good morning. Friday was supposed to be the final day of this year’s UN climate summit, COP27 - but with no deal reached, talks have been extended into today.
Nearly 200 countries need to reach an agreement on the next steps to tackle climate change but nations are deeply divided over cash to help poor countries cope with the impacts of climate change - termed finance for “loss and damage”.
Keeping 1.5C alive is also an area of fraught negotiation. This refers to limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, which scientists say would avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
We’ve just heard from the COP27 president, Sameh Shoukry, that the draft text of the deal is committed to keeping the 1.5C goal alive.
However, the EU’s climate policy chief, Frans Timmermans, has warned it is prepared to walk away from negotiations if a satisfactory outcome is not reached.
What’s been agreed so far at COP27?
Matt McGrath
Reporting from COP27
Endgame nears as countries consider explosive EU offer
Justin Rowlatt
BBC Climate editor
It is all to play for here in the Sinai. The real haggling has begun.
The Europeans have put in an explosive offer.
It would require China and other developing countries joining developed nations in paying for the loss and damage climate change is causing the most vulnerable nations.
That would mean high emitting big economies like China, India, Saudi Arabia, Russia and South Korea would be on the hook for cash payments too.
Naturally they don’t like that.
Word from the negotiating rooms is that the Egyptian hosts have responded by dialling back the wording on the commitment to limiting temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
Europe has responded by saying it is happy to walk away from the deal.
So, the question is are they serious, or is this just a bargaining ploy?
At this stage we just can’t say.
