Are countries on track to meet the climate goals from Glasgow?
It has been a year since the world's governments committed to new, more ambitious climate pledges at the UN summit in Glasgow.Here’s what they agreed:
to "phase down" the use of coal - one of the most polluting fossil fuels
to stop deforestation by 2030
to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030
to submit new climate action plans to the UN
to phase out inefficient oil and gas subsidies
But since then the world has seen the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a global energy crisis, and political upheaval in some countries. As governments meet again in Egypt, to reflect on progress, have they kept their climate promises?
Climate experts have told the BBC that progress in 2022 has been slow - with governments around the world distracted by global energy and financial crises.
But there are also rays of hope.
Our climate reporters looked at developments in several key countries and the EU:
The US made a huge leap forward this year when it passed sweeping new laws to confront climate change. Measures within the Inflation Reduction Act could reduce US greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030. But US-China cooperation on climate is on hold because of tensions over Taiwan
The European Union, historically progressive on tackling climate change, has slipped backwards as Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to pressure on energy supply and moves to continue using coal. But longer term there’s a new plan to increase renewable energy from 40% to 45% by 2030
Brazil holds one of the keys to fighting climate change - its massive Amazon rainforest soaks up huge amounts of carbon. Deforestation surged under outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, but he’s just been ousted by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He says Brazil is“ready to retake its leadership” in the climate fight
Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, elected in May, has accelerated climate plans, promising to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030 - a big leap forward from the country’s previous target of 26%
You can read more about progress in these countries, as well as China, India and the UK here.
A busy day awaits as world leaders arrive in Egypt
Justin Rowlatt
Climate Editor, reporting from Sharm el-Sheikh
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Today is the big ceremonial day of the conference.
It is when the world leaders turn up and we get the UN climate conference “family photograph”. It will be busy, with some 120 leaders squeezing into the frame.
The majority are from developing nations. The president of Kenya, for instance, will be speaking on behalf of the Africa Group. With severe drought in the east of the continent pushing millions closer to famine and disastrous flooding, most recently in Niger, we are expecting an highly critical and emotional speech – asking developed nations to move faster on climate finance.
The leaders of France, Germany, the UK and the European Union will all be here, but the absentees are very significant too.
No Chinese, Russian or Indian leaders will be at the talks, and the US president will be stopping by on Friday not today.
What is COP27?
In a line: The COP27 summit from 6 - 18 November brings world leaders together to discuss tackling climate change.
Why it matters: Fossil fuel emissions caused by humans are causing global warming and we’re already seeing extreme weather events linked to climate change. Urgent action is needed to avoid catastrophic consequences for the planet and the people living on it.
Why is it called COP27? UN climate summits are held every year, for governments to agree steps to limit global temperature rises. COP stands for"Conference of the Parties". The parties are the attending countries that signed up to the original UN climate agreement in 1992. This is the 27th COP - last year Glasgow hosted COP26.
What to look out for: A key part of the process is individual countries setting targets on how they will cut emissions. Increased targets were set in Glasgow, but even if met, those still aren’t enough to limit warming to the target of 1.5C, which scientists say is crucial for avoiding the worst impacts. Egypt, the host, wants to focus on how commitments are implemented. Poor countries that are already struggling with the impacts of climate change want more money.
On the agenda, again, is the future of the planet and its inhabitants. Climate change is already worsening heatwaves, floods and droughts around the world, while the emissions of the gases causing the planet to heat up just keep on rising.
Today we'll hear from presidents and prime ministers as the next twelve days of negotiations get under way. Stay with us for live updates.
Battle lines will be between rich and poor nations
Justin Rowlatt
Climate Editor, reporting from Sharm el-Sheikh
The global effort to cut emissions is"woefully inadequate" and means the world is on track for"catastrophe", the UN warned last week.
But the meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh is shaping up to be a prickly and confrontational affair.
The Egyptian hosts have set themselves a tough challenge. Last year's UN climate conference in Glasgow delivered a host of pledges on emissions cuts, finance, net zero, forest protection and more.
Egypt says their conference will be about implementing these pledges.
What that really means is it will be all about cash, and specifically getting wealthy nations to come good on their promises of finance to help the developing world tackle climate change.
So expect the main battle lines to be between the north and south, between rich and poor nations.
Read more: Why the latest UN climate conference matters
