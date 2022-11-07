Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Low-lying nations at risk from rising sea levels, like the Maldives, are among those that want more money to deal with climate change Image caption: Low-lying nations at risk from rising sea levels, like the Maldives, are among those that want more money to deal with climate change

The global effort to cut emissions is"woefully inadequate" and means the world is on track for"catastrophe", the UN warned last week.

But the meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh is shaping up to be a prickly and confrontational affair.

The Egyptian hosts have set themselves a tough challenge. Last year's UN climate conference in Glasgow delivered a host of pledges on emissions cuts, finance, net zero, forest protection and more.

Egypt says their conference will be about implementing these pledges.

What that really means is it will be all about cash, and specifically getting wealthy nations to come good on their promises of finance to help the developing world tackle climate change.

So expect the main battle lines to be between the north and south, between rich and poor nations.

