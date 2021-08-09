Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The IPCC regularly releases reports on climate change.

It doesn't actually conduct its own scientific research, but instead looks at different studies that have been published.

The idea is that it informs our understanding of climate change, and how it's impacting our world.

This is the sixth such report in a series that started in 1992. The part of the report that's being released today was put together by the IPCC's Working Group I, which has been looking at the physical science behind climate change.

After this, other parts of the report - which will be released next year - are going to look at the different impacts of climate change, and how we can mitigate its effects.