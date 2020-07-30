Weather forecasts for lift-off sound promising. There's currently a 20% chance of weather scuppering the launch.
It's a case of watching the clouds - big puffy white clouds are a particular concern for rocket launches.
Get ready for the big event
Welcome to our live coverage of the launch of Nasa's next Mars rover, Perseverance. Between 12:50 and 14:50 BST (07:50 and 09:50 EDT) on Thursday, the robot rover should lift off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida atop an Atlas 5 rocket.
The Nasa mission is the first to hunt directly for the signatures of life since the Viking landers in the 1970s. During its first billion years, Mars' surface had liquid water - an essential requirement for life on Earth.
If biology once existed on Mars, signs may be preserved in the rocks of Jezero Crater, which was a lake 3.5 billion years ago or more.
But Perseverance will also aim to produce oxygen from carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere - a test that could pave the way for human missions to the planet.
And a drone-like helicopter will hitch a ride to Mars on the rover's belly. Scientists want to perform the first powered flight on the surface of the Red Planet.
So get ready for an exciting event in the space calendar, as BBC News brings you full coverage of the launch.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
The rocket boss is happy
Perseverance is going up on a United Launch Alliance Atlas rocket. The top man at ULA has stuck his head outdoors and said, "let's do this".
