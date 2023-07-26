Campaigners gather ahead of Sunak's evidence session
A group of people campaigning for justice for those affected by the contaminated blood scandal gathered in central London earlier, near to where the inquiry is being held.
“The prime minister must commit to paying full compensation and recognise the suffering and loss this scandal continues to cause,” they wrote, via the Haemophilia Society's official Twitter account.
It comes after relatives of victims earlier this week handed a letter to Downing Street, pleading with Rishi Sunak to act "now" to set up a body to give full compensation.
We're still waiting for the PM to arrive at the inquiry. When he's in place, we'll let you know.
Compensation - a key issue at the centre of all this
Hugh Pym
Health editor
At the heart of this week’s inquiry hearings, indeed one of the central concerns of victims of the scandal and their families, is the issue of compensation.
Many receive financial support, though some argue it is not enough to cover costs of care.
But despite years of campaigning, they have never had full compensation for loss of earnings and life chances caused by their treatment by the NHS.
Interim payments of £100,000 were paid out to some, but not all, of those infected and affected last autumn - but the final payouts are expected to be considerably higher.
The inquiry chair Sir Brian Langstaff called in April for a compensation framework to be set up so the government could reaction swiftly after the final inquiry report in the autumn.
That has not yet happened, which is why ministers have been called to give evidence this week.
Why the inquiry is reconvening this week
In June this year, the inquiry announced it would be holding an additional week of hearings, beginning on 24 July.
Since Monday, the inquiry has been taking evidence regarding the government’s response to the use of infected blood and blood products - and the question of compensation.
Surviving victims and bereaved partners received interim compensation payments of about £100,000 in October. The money is intended to cover care costs, as well as any financial and societal harm suffered.
But the inquiry chair said the scheme should be widened so more people - including the children and parents of victims - could be compensated.
He also recommended the government establish an arms-length compensation body before the final report is published in the autumn.
Commons Leader and former paymaster general Penny Mordaunt gave evidence on Monday. Today, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will give evidence, while the Chancellor and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt is due to appear on Friday.
Sunak didn't respond to letter about compensation - Mordaunt
Giving evidence on Monday, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt told the inquiry that she does not think the government is dragging its feet over paying full compensation to those affected by the blood scandal.
She also described how she had tried and failed in 2020 to secure a meeting with then-chancellor Rishi Sunak about the issue, with government bandwidth "very stretched" by the pandemic, she said.
The evidence session heard how Mordaunt wrote to Sunak on 13 July 2020, saying: "I believe it to be inevitable that the government will need to provide substantial compensation. The costs are likely to be high."
She told the inquiry she did not receive a written response or a formal acknowledgement to say it had been received, but there were "discussions between officials".
She then wrote again in September 2020, saying: "I cannot stress enough the urgency of taking long overdue action on financial support and compensation."
In his written evidence to the inquiry, Sunak said it was "unclear" whether he saw either of Mordaunt's letters.
Why Sunak’s appearance is a big moment
Hugh Pym
Health editor
A succession of ministers have been called for the inquiry - including Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons, and Jeremy Quin, paymaster general, this week.
They are being closely questioned on why the mechanics of a full compensation have not yet been set up, ready for the inquiry’s final report in the autumn.
But the buck stops with the prime minister, who is also first lord of the Treasury, appearing for the first time at the inquiry. He has the power to crank the government machine into action and authorise the cheques which will need to be signed.
Mordaunt has already told the inquiry the costs of compensation of those infected and affected because of the scandal are likely to be high.
Rishi Sunak will have to take all that on board and reassure victims and their families the government is not dragging its feet.
They will be hanging on his every word.
How we got here
The infected blood scandal spans decades - and is known as the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.
Thousands of people were infected with HIV and hepatitis between 1970 and 1991 after being given contaminated blood products. About 380 children with haemophilia and other blood disorders are now thought to have contracted HIV - accounting for around one in three of those infected.
At least 3,650 patients, many of whom were receiving treatment for the blood-clotting disorder haemophilia, were infected with HIV, hepatitis C or both. A second group was exposed to hepatitis C though a transfusion of donated blood in surgery or childbirth.
It is thought around 3,000 died as a result.
The public inquiry into the infected blood scandal was announced in 2017 and began taking evidence in 2019 - it's expected to publish its final report later this year.
So we're nearing its end, but before then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt - among other ministers - will appear this week to give evidence.
Welcome
Sam Hancock
Live reporter
Hello, you join us with less than an hour to go until the prime minister is due to give evidence to the Infected Blood Inquiry.
This probe has been going for some time - since 2017 - and you may or may not remember what it’s about.
It was set up to investigate the infection of thousands of NHS patients with HIV and hepatitis using contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.
The inquiry’s reconvened this week to hear the government’s response to two key issues:
why infected blood and blood products were ever used by the NHS
and why victims and their families have not yet been fully compensated
Rishi Sunak’s evidence session is scheduled to kick off around 14:00 BST - it’ll by myself, Andrew Humphrey, Emily Atkinson and Adam Durbin taking you through it. You'll also be able to tune in live by clicking the Play button at the top of this page.
BBCCopyright: BBC
