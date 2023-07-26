BBC Copyright: BBC

A group of people campaigning for justice for those affected by the contaminated blood scandal gathered in central London earlier, near to where the inquiry is being held.

“The prime minister must commit to paying full compensation and recognise the suffering and loss this scandal continues to cause,” they wrote, via the Haemophilia Society's official Twitter account.

It comes after relatives of victims earlier this week handed a letter to Downing Street, pleading with Rishi Sunak to act "now" to set up a body to give full compensation.

We're still waiting for the PM to arrive at the inquiry. When he's in place, we'll let you know.