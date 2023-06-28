The\nsurprising news this morning was that Catherine Calderwood, the former chief\nmedical officer was not going to appear. This would\nhave been the first time we’d heard from her since she was forced to resign\nafter breaking lockdown rules by visiting her holiday home in Fife. Her evidence\nwill now be heard at later date. Today is about\nscene setting. Hearing from Scottish civil servants about their\nresponsibilities in a devolved nation and their role in planning for a\npandemic. Then we hear\nfrom the key politicians, including the former health secretary Jeane Freeman\nthis afternoon and tomorrow the former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.
What's this inquiry about?
This Covid Inquiry covers decision-making in Westminster and the devolved administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland during the pandemic.
It was launched by Boris Johnson in May 2021, and it's currently looking at how well prepared the UK was for the pandemic.
Any inquiry like this has the power to make people appear as witnesses, and to provide evidence.
And at the end, they're expected to publish conclusions and may make recommendations.
Dr Catherine Calderwood to give evidence to inquiry at a later date
First up today we have Gillian Russell, who was the director for safer communities in the Scottish government from 2015 -2020.
Scotland's former health secretary will give evidence to the UK inquiry this afternoon.
Jeane Freeman will face questions from the inquiry on how prepared the Scottish government was for the pandemic.
She was supposed to be have been joined by Dr Catherine Calderwood, the country's former chief medical officer.
But Dr Calderwood, who quit after breaking her own Covid lockdown rules, will now give evidence on another day.
This morning the Covid Inquiry is hearing from Gillian Russell who was the director for safer communities in the Scottish government from 2015-2020.
It will then hear from the chief executive of NHS Scotland, Caroline Lamb.
This afternoon it will take evidence from former Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman.
The inquiry is still focusing on how prepared the UK was for a pandemic, so we can expect witnesses to be asked about that.
