Matt Hancock isn't the first politician to give evidence to the Covid Inquiry: we have already heard from David Cameron, George Osborne and Jeremy Hunt.

However, none of those spent the pandemic at the heart of government.

That said, the former health secretary won't be questioned about his actions during the pandemic in this session.

This first section of this inquiry is exploring what happened before - how prepared and resilient the UK was before Covid hit.

So what Hancock was doing from his appointment in summer 2018 will be under scrutiny.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media Matt Hancock leaves No 10 after he was appointed health secretary in 2018 Image caption: Matt Hancock leaves No 10 after he was appointed health secretary in 2018

We've heard science and health officials offer their perspectives on the way relations worked (or didn't) with politicians - so what will Hancock's take be?

Was Britain too distracted by preparations for a no-deal Brexit to implement recommended pandemic plans? Did the Cameron/Osborne austerity measures leave the NHS too weakened to cope with Covid - and what was Hancock's role? These questions could also be asked.

However, don't expect to hear about the Covid rule-breaking affair that cost Hancock his job - not this time anyway.

Politicians' conduct during the pandemic won't come under scrutiny until the inquiry's next stage later this year.