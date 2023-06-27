The UK Covid-19 inquiry hearing is now starting for the day.
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock is being sworn in and then he will answer questions from Counsel to the Inquiry
BBC
Analysis
Hancock's first years as health secretary under scrutiny
Matt Cole
Senior political reporter at the Covid Inquiry
Matt Hancock isn't the first politician to give evidence to the Covid Inquiry: we have already heard from David Cameron, George Osborne and Jeremy Hunt.
However, none of those spent the pandemic at the heart of government.
That said, the former health secretary won't be questioned about his actions during the pandemic in this session.
This first section of this inquiry is exploring what happened before - how prepared and resilient the UK was before Covid hit.
So what Hancock was doing from his appointment in summer 2018 will be under scrutiny.
We've heard science and health officials
offer their perspectives on the way relations worked (or didn't) with politicians
- so what will Hancock's take be?
Was Britain too distracted by preparations
for a no-deal Brexit to implement recommended pandemic plans? Did the
Cameron/Osborne austerity measures leave the NHS too weakened to cope with
Covid - and what was Hancock's role? These questions could also be asked.
However, don't expect to hear about the Covid rule-breaking affair that cost Hancock his job - not this time anyway.
Politicians' conduct during the pandemic won't come under scrutiny until the inquiry's next stage later this year.
Families wait for answers outside inquiry
Laura Foster
Health reporter at the Covid Inquiry
I’ve been speaking to people
outside the inquiry at Dorland House whose partners and relatives died during the pandemic.
Members of the National Covid
Memorial Wall group say they found it ironic that police officers are here to
protect Matt Hancock "when he didn’t protect our loved ones".
When I asked how they’re
feeling, they replied they’re feeling "OK at the moment" but it’ll probably "be
a different story" once the hearing gets under way.
They’re expecting to hear some
explosive evidence, but remember Matt Hancock is only going to be questioned
about how prepared and resilient the UK was for a pandemic before early 2020.
Government decision-making
during the pandemic itself won’t be examined in more detail until the autumn.
What has Hancock said ahead of the inquiry?
As you'd imagine, there's already quite a lot on the record about Matt Hancock’s recollection of the Covid-19 pandemic.
On the opening day of the inquiry, a written submission from him was read out by Claire Mitchell, barrister for Scottish Covid Bereaved, in the group’s submission to the inquiry.
"In coming into the post as health secretary, I was advised that the UK was a world leader in preparations for the pandemic," it said.
"Whilst this may have been a heartfelt belief, it did not turn out to be the case when faced with what became known as Covid-19. Once we understood the threat from the disease, the lack of concrete preparedness plans became clear," the statement said.
We'll surely hear more about that soon...
What's Hancock likely to be asked about?
Jim Reed
Senior health reporter
It's important to remember that this phase of the Inquiry only deals with planning for a pandemic up to January 2020 - and whether the health system as a whole was properly resilient.
Today Matt Hancock should not be asked about events after that - so many of those controversial questions about infection control in care homes and the timing of lockdowns will be for a later session.
Hancock was though appointed health secretary in July 2018 so he will know about the lead up to that first outbreak in Wuhan, China.
Expect him to asked about the plans to deal with a pandemic. Whether there was too much focus on an influenza outbreak and not enough on a new type of disease, with different characteristics, like Covid.
Expect technical questions around training exercises, whether the results of those crossed his desk as health secretary and whether preparations for a possible no-deal Brexit meant some aspects of pandemic planning were delayed.
Previously, both David Cameron and George Osborne were asked to defend austerity policies in the decade before Covid hit. Again expect that subject to come up.
Then there is the question of lockdowns. The inquiry has already heard evidence from multiple witnesses that a full national lockdown was not something ever envisaged or planned for before 2020. Is that Hancock's understanding as well?
Hancock to give evidence shortly
Laura Foster
Health reporter at the Covid Inquiry
Matt Hancock arrived at the Covid Inquiry an hour and a half before he’s due to start giving evidence.
But being early is not unusual - on previous days David Cameron and Sir Chris Whitty have arrived at a similar time.
He’s now in a dedicated witness room, presumably with his counsel, waiting for today’s hearings to start in about 20 minutes.
Small group of demonstrators outside inquiry
Six members of the campaign group Covid Bereaved Families for Justice stood at the steps of the inquiry, taking place at Dorland House in west London, as Matt Hancock made a quick arrival through the doors to the inquiry.
Here's what the scene looked like outside:
Lorelei King shows photo of late husband to Hancock
As Matt Hancock arrived at the inquiry, a widow showed him images of her husband, who died from Covid.
Lorelei King, 69, was holding two A4 posters, which she showed to the former health secretary as he stepped out of a black Jaguar.
One poster displayed an image of Hancock with King's husband, Vincent Marzello, who died in a care home in March 2020 aged 72.
"You shook my husband's hand for your photo op," the photo was captioned.
Hancock didn't respond as he walked in to the building.
Hancock arrives at Covid Inquiry
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has just arrived to give evidence at the Covid-19 Inquiry in central London.
The hearings are expected to start in an hour or so - we'll bring you updates here and you can watch along live at the top of the page.
What's this inquiry about?
This Covid Inquiry covers decision-making in Westminster and the devolved administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland during the pandemic.
It was launched by Boris Johnson in May 2021, and it's currently looking at how well prepared the UK was for the pandemic.
Any inquiry like this has the power to make people appear as witnesses, and to provide evidence.
And at the end, they're expected to publish conclusions and may make recommendations.
Matt Hancock to appear at Covid Inquiry
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, which is now in its third week.
This morning, we’ll hear from Matt Hancock, who served as health secretary during the pandemic and was responsible for making key decisions which affected tens of millions of people.
The session is due to kick off at 10:00 BST - you'll be able to watch along by pressing play at the top of the page.
After lunch, from 14:00, we’ll hear from Duncan Selbie, former chief executive of Public Health England.
I'm here with Emily Atkinson and Andre Rhoden-Paul in London to bring you all the latest.
