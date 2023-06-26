Good morning and thanks for joining our live coverage of the UK Covid-19 inquiry as we enter the third week of hearings.

This morning, we’ll hear from Emma Reed, who is the director of emergency preparedness and health protection at the Department for Health.

And we’ll also be hearing from Rosemary Gallagher, who is an expert in infection prevention and control at Royal College of Nursing.

The hearing is due to start at 10:30.

And then this afternoon, from 14:00, we’ll hear from Dame Jenny Harries, who is the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency and was the former deputy chief medical officer for England from 2019 to 2021.

You might remember her from some of the Covid briefings from Downing Street.

You can watch all the evidence by pressing play above. We'll have text updates and analysis this afternoon.