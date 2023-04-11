Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the junior doctors strike across England, which begins at 07:00 BST this morning and will last for four days.

This is the second time juniors doctors have gone on strike in less than a month, after the government and the British Medical Association(BMA)union failed to reach an agreement on pay.

The BMA is pushing for a 35% pay rise to make up for 15 years of below-inflation wage rises, but the government says this is unrealistic.

When junior doctors last went on strike from 13-15 March, some 175,000 outpatient appointments and operations had to be rescheduled.

Hospital bosses warned in advance that they could not guarantee patient safety during this latest industrial action.

With my colleagues Andre Rhoden-Paul and Emily McGarvey, we’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day. Stay with us.