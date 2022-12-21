Welcome to our live coverage as we get ready for another day of strikes - this time by ambulance staff across most of England and Wales.

This strike, which is over a pay dispute, involves paramedics, call handlers and support workers who are represented by the unions Unison, Unite and GMB.

The military are on standby to help out.

Workers are striking at different times in different regions.

Officials say these walkouts will not affect life-threatening calls made to 999, but health leaders have nonetheless said patient safety can’t be guaranteed.

The unions have asked for above-inflation pay rises, which is more money than was recommended earlier this year by the NHS pay review body.

The government has so far said no. Stay with us for the latest developments throughout the day.