Nurses to hold biggest strike in NHS history

It's
hard to see at the moment how this dispute is resolved.
The government (which remember is negotiating for the NHS in England here) is
adamant it can't afford the pay demands of nurses. It says any extra money for
pay would mean taking resources away from other parts of the NHS.
There is also a fear that if one part of the public sector gets a
significant pay rise, others would demand the same.
But cost of living pressures are significant - and the Royal
College of Nursing believes the Govt has to go further to ensure its members
have a decent standard of living.
Both sides say they want to keep talking. The problem is, when
they get around the table they are talking about different things. The government will only discuss conditions and won't revisit this year's pay offer. The RCN
says that's got to be on the table.
That's how we got to today's unprecedented strike. It's also why a
solution is difficult to see unless one side shifts their position.
Where are nurses striking?
Overall, around a quarter of hospitals and community teams in England and nearly all those in Northern Ireland and Wales will see nurses walkout on 15 and 20 December.
All the health boards in Northern Ireland and all-but-one in Wales, the Aneurin Bevan, will see strike action take place.
Emergency care will continue to be provided during the walkouts. GP services will be unaffected as nurses working in practices were not entitled to take part in the ballot.
Strike action has been suspended in Scotland after ministers there made a fresh pay offer. It has been accepted by some unions, but others like the RCN are still consulting members.
The strike ballot was sent to 300,000 RCN members - representing around two-thirds of the nurse workforce.
And because a series of individual ballots were held at NHS trusts and boards rather than one national ballot, nurses at more than 40% of England's hospitals, mental health and community services are not entitled to strike because the turnout was too low in those votes.
Why are nurses going on strike?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is calling for a rise of 5% above the RPI inflation rate, which is currently above 14%.
That would mean more than a 19% pay rise, which the government has said is unaffordable.
NHS staff in England and Wales - including nurses - have been given an average increase of 4.75%. The lowest paid were guaranteed a rise of at least £1,400.
Others, including the RCN, are still considering it.
The RCN says this year's below-inflation pay award followed years of squeezes on nurses' salaries. It says average pay for nurses fell by 6% between 2011 and 2021 - once inflation is taken into account - compared with a 4.6% drop across the whole UK workforce.
The RCN says this is compromising care, because it means the NHS is struggling to attract and retain nurses.
But the government has said that this year's pay rise is in line with what the independent NHS Pay Review Body recommended.
Welcome as nurses stage biggest strike in NHS history
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage as nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland go on strike for the first of two days this month - considered the biggest industrial action in the NHS’s history.
The walkout follows a dispute with the government over pay and will involve members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in more than half of hospitals and community teams.
Nurses will still provide life-preserving care, but other services, such as some cancer treatment or urgent testing, may be partially staffed.
Routine services - including planned operations such as knee and hip replacements - are expected to be badly affected.
The second strike will take place in five days’ time - on 20 December.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest developments throughout the day.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jeremy Gahagan and Michelle Roberts
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
No end currently in sight
Nick Eardley
Chief political correspondent
It's hard to see at the moment how this dispute is resolved.
The government (which remember is negotiating for the NHS in England here) is adamant it can't afford the pay demands of nurses. It says any extra money for pay would mean taking resources away from other parts of the NHS.
There is also a fear that if one part of the public sector gets a significant pay rise, others would demand the same.
But cost of living pressures are significant - and the Royal College of Nursing believes the Govt has to go further to ensure its members have a decent standard of living.
Both sides say they want to keep talking. The problem is, when they get around the table they are talking about different things. The government will only discuss conditions and won't revisit this year's pay offer. The RCN says that's got to be on the table.
That's how we got to today's unprecedented strike. It's also why a solution is difficult to see unless one side shifts their position.
Where are nurses striking?
Overall, around a quarter of hospitals and community teams in England and nearly all those in Northern Ireland and Wales will see nurses walkout on 15 and 20 December.
In total, more than 70 NHS organisations will see strike action.
All the health boards in Northern Ireland and all-but-one in Wales, the Aneurin Bevan, will see strike action take place.
Emergency care will continue to be provided during the walkouts. GP services will be unaffected as nurses working in practices were not entitled to take part in the ballot.
Strike action has been suspended in Scotland after ministers there made a fresh pay offer. It has been accepted by some unions, but others like the RCN are still consulting members.
The strike ballot was sent to 300,000 RCN members - representing around two-thirds of the nurse workforce.
And because a series of individual ballots were held at NHS trusts and boards rather than one national ballot, nurses at more than 40% of England's hospitals, mental health and community services are not entitled to strike because the turnout was too low in those votes.
Why are nurses going on strike?
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is calling for a rise of 5% above the RPI inflation rate, which is currently above 14%.
That would mean more than a 19% pay rise, which the government has said is unaffordable.
NHS staff in England and Wales - including nurses - have been given an average increase of 4.75%. The lowest paid were guaranteed a rise of at least £1,400.
In Northern Ireland, nurses have now been told they will receive the same pay award and the increase will be back-dated.
In Scotland, NHS staff were initially offered 5%, which was later changed to a flat rate of just over £2,200 - and was rejected by the RCN.
An improved pay offer averaging 7.5% has since been made and has been accepted by some unions.
Others, including the RCN, are still considering it.
The RCN says this year's below-inflation pay award followed years of squeezes on nurses' salaries. It says average pay for nurses fell by 6% between 2011 and 2021 - once inflation is taken into account - compared with a 4.6% drop across the whole UK workforce.
The RCN says this is compromising care, because it means the NHS is struggling to attract and retain nurses.
But the government has said that this year's pay rise is in line with what the independent NHS Pay Review Body recommended.
Read more here.
Welcome as nurses stage biggest strike in NHS history
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage as nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland go on strike for the first of two days this month - considered the biggest industrial action in the NHS’s history.
The walkout follows a dispute with the government over pay and will involve members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in more than half of hospitals and community teams.
Nurses will still provide life-preserving care, but other services, such as some cancer treatment or urgent testing, may be partially staffed.
Routine services - including planned operations such as knee and hip replacements - are expected to be badly affected.
The second strike will take place in five days’ time - on 20 December.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest developments throughout the day.