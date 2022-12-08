Inside A&E as figures set to reveal pressures on NHS

When ambulance crews take patients to hospital they’re meant to be able to hand them over to A&E staff within 15 minutes - and nobody should have to wait more than 30 minutes.

But analysis by the BBC showed that during a week in late November, more than 11,000 ambulances spent over an hour stuck in queues outside hospitals.

That was one in seven of all arrivals - and the highest since records began in 2010.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would sit down with the NHS "relatively soon" to discuss the issues around ambulance waiting times.

Speaking last week Sunak said he wanted to see waiting times come down and the government had put more money into the NHS to help address the issue.