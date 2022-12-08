Inside A&E as figures set to reveal pressures on NHS

‘I start work knowing I’m going to do a rubbish job’
Sam Hancock
BBC News Live reporter
A junior doctor, who works at a hospital in the East Midlands, has been telling me what it’s like to work in emergency medicine right now.
Their name’s not being reported to protect their identity.
Quote Message: I’ve worked in A&E for almost six years now, and I’ve seen how much it’s changed in that time. The pressure, the lack of spaces and the length of wait times have all gotten so much worse. A typical day now sees me start work knowing I’m going to do a rubbish job, which is incredibly difficult to deal with. It’s got to a point where I’m booking people onto wards from A&E knowing full well they won’t get there during my 10-hour shift. It’s hard to explain how frustrating that is. I’m trained to help people and the system means I’m not able to do that.
I’ve worked in A&E for almost six years now, and I’ve seen how much it’s changed in that time. The pressure, the lack of spaces and the length of wait times have all gotten so much worse. A typical day now sees me start work knowing I’m going to do a rubbish job, which is incredibly difficult to deal with. It’s got to a point where I’m booking people onto wards from A&E knowing full well they won’t get there during my 10-hour shift. It’s hard to explain how frustrating that is. I’m trained to help people and the system means I’m not able to do that.
Quote Message: It’s not just A&E, either. The system is failing from all angles – ambulance delays and wait times, ward issues, GP practices – it doesn’t stop. And with all that going on in the background, the level of care you want to give people is affected. Medically I’m still making the right decisions, but it’s the little things - like having those chats with patients who’ve just received a life-changing diagnosis or getting them a cup of tea and a sandwich – that isn't possible anymore. It’s like the human element of being a doctor has just… gone.
It’s not just A&E, either. The system is failing from all angles – ambulance delays and wait times, ward issues, GP practices – it doesn’t stop. And with all that going on in the background, the level of care you want to give people is affected. Medically I’m still making the right decisions, but it’s the little things - like having those chats with patients who’ve just received a life-changing diagnosis or getting them a cup of tea and a sandwich – that isn't possible anymore. It’s like the human element of being a doctor has just… gone.
Quote Message: Sometimes patients get angry and shout because they’ve been waiting for so long, but on the flip side, they can see how bad the situation is – and that means they’re even more appreciative when they do get seen. I’m also aware how anxiety-inducing it must be for them too, seeing just how many people there are all waiting for the same thing – to get help. It’s hard for us as doctors, but it’s also hard for them… the system is failing them too.
Sometimes patients get angry and shout because they’ve been waiting for so long, but on the flip side, they can see how bad the situation is – and that means they’re even more appreciative when they do get seen. I’m also aware how anxiety-inducing it must be for them too, seeing just how many people there are all waiting for the same thing – to get help. It’s hard for us as doctors, but it’s also hard for them… the system is failing them too.
What delays do some patients face getting seen by A&E?
When ambulance crews take patients to hospital they’re meant to be able to hand them over to A&E staff within 15 minutes - and nobody should have to wait more than 30 minutes.
But analysis by the BBC showed that during a week in late November, more than 11,000 ambulances spent over an hour stuck in queues outside hospitals.
That was one in seven of all arrivals - and the highest since records began in 2010.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would sit down with the NHS "relatively soon" to discuss the issues around ambulance waiting times.
Speaking last week Sunak said he wanted to see waiting times come down and the government had put more money into the NHS to help address the issue.
85-year-old waits 40 hours in A&E after breaking hip
When 85-year-old Koulla suffered a fall at home, her family immediately rang for an ambulance.
She was in agonising pain after breaking her hip.
The family made the call at around 8pm. It took another 14 hours for an ambulance to get to Koulla, leaving her granddaughter - who was pregnant - to care for her through the night.
When the ambulance crew arrived, they gave Koulla pain relief and took her to the Royal Cornwall Hospital.
But her wait to be seen didn’t end there, because her vehicle had to join a line of around 30 ambulances queuing to hand over patients to A&E staff.
It was another 26 hours before she was taken into A&E.
She then faced many hours in the department before being taken for surgery.
Record numbers faced four-hour A&E waits in October
A record number of people faced a long wait to be seen in accident and emergency (A&E) units in October, according to the most recent figures from NHS England.
More than 550,000 patients had to wait more than four hours in A&E, up from 492,000 in September.
That’s the highest proportion on record since the figures started being recorded in August 2010.
Meanwhile some 43,792 patients had to wait at least 12 hours in A&E after a decision to admit to a ward had been made. That’s up 34% from 32,776 in September, and is again another record figure.
The Society of Acute Medicine says the situation is "unacceptably poor" and likely to deteriorate further.
NHS England said at the time it was facing a “tripledemic of Covid, flu and record pressure on emergency services”.
Figures for November are due to be released at 09:30 this morning - and we'll bring them to you here as soon as they're published.
Good morning
Welcome to our special live coverage as we await the latest monthly data on A&E waiting times in England as the NHS faces winter battles on multiple fronts.
Both accident and emergency waits and ambulance response times have hit their worst levels on record in all parts of the UK in recent months - adding to a range of stresses felt across the country right now.
Added to that anxiety are upcoming strikes planned by nurses and ambulance workers, who are demanding a bigger pay rise than the government says it can afford.
As today’s new A&E waiting time figures are released, we’ll have reporters stationed inside and outside hospitals - and we’ll let you know what ministers and NHS bosses are pledging to do to fix things.
This page will also bring you “undercover” accounts from doctors and nurses who’ve told us what it’s like inside the system.
So stay with us for live updates, analysis and reaction.
