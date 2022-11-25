Biggest nurses' strikes in NHS history announced

'I'm sympathetic to nurses - but what about my cancer treatment?'
As we've been reporting, life-saving treatment must - under trade union laws - be operational during strike action. This means it'll be elected
surgeries that are largely affected.
Philip, a cancer patient, has been speaking to the BBC about his experience after doctors found a tumour on his
left kidney in April. His treatment has been delayed a number of times and an operation to remove the tumour is now scheduled for January.
“Naturally,
the public thinks... you receive rapid treatment.
That isn't the case," he tells Radio 4's Today programme, before insisting he is "not
complaining about the hospital" he's been dealing with.
Philip says the communication he's had with doctors and nurses has been "very good" when he's had it - "but clearly there’s a huge
backlog". He adds that he's sympathetic to nurses striking but "also
concerned my treatment will be delayed further".
Quote Message: Like anyone with cancer, my concern is whether it’s spreading. Is it getting worse? How much has it grown? And it's that aspect that leads to stress." from Philip, cancer patient
Like anyone with cancer, my concern is whether it’s spreading. Is it getting worse? How much has it grown? And it's that aspect that leads to stress."
'Turn your back on nurses, turn your back on patients'
BBCCopyright: BBC
Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, says the
government has "chosen a strike over listening to nursing staff".
"I have tried now for two weeks, on multiple occasions, to get the
government at Westminster to listen to the voice of our members but that has
fallen on deaf ears," she tells BBC Breakfast.
Cullen says nurses have been "pushed to the position" of
strike action.
"Nurses will stand on picket lines, losing a day's pay on both
occasions, when they cannot afford it," she says.
Nurses will be taking action to "speak up for their patients"
and will continue to do so until the government "listens to them",
Cullen says.
She accuses the government - with exception of Scotland - of
"turning their back on nursing staff".
"Turn your
back on nurses, you turn your back on patients," she adds.
Strikes will hit non-urgent treatment
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Under trade union laws, the Royal College of Nursing has to ensure life-preserving care is provided during the strikes, which will last from 8am to 8pm.
This is likely to mean some urgent cancer services, urgent tests and scans and ongoing care for vulnerable patients will be protected alongside A&E and intensive care - although it will be up to local health bosses and union leaders to negotiate exact staffing levels on strike days.
But it seems almost certain the walkout will increase the backlog in non-urgent hospital treatment - a record seven million people are already on the waiting list in England.
Louise Ansari, from the Healthwatch England patient watchdog, said she was "concerned" about the impact on this group of patients.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage on the news that nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are to strike for two days next month. Here's a round-up of what we know so far:
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has announced strikes on 15 and 20 December over a pay dispute with the government
The strikes set to be their biggest walkout in the NHS's history
Nurses will still provide emergency care, but routine services will be hit
The RCN said it had been given no choice after ministers would not reopen talks
But the government said the 19% pay rise demanded was unaffordable
Live Reporting
Edited by Nathan Williams
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has announced strikes on 15 and 20 December over a pay dispute with the government
-
The strikes set to be their biggest walkout in the NHS's history
-
Nurses will still provide emergency care, but routine services will be hit
-
The RCN said it had been given no choice after ministers would not reopen talks
-
But the government said the 19% pay rise demanded was unaffordable
'I'm sympathetic to nurses - but what about my cancer treatment?'
As we've been reporting, life-saving treatment must - under trade union laws - be operational during strike action. This means it'll be elected surgeries that are largely affected.
Philip, a cancer patient, has been speaking to the BBC about his experience after doctors found a tumour on his left kidney in April. His treatment has been delayed a number of times and an operation to remove the tumour is now scheduled for January.
“Naturally, the public thinks... you receive rapid treatment. That isn't the case," he tells Radio 4's Today programme, before insisting he is "not complaining about the hospital" he's been dealing with.
Philip says the communication he's had with doctors and nurses has been "very good" when he's had it - "but clearly there’s a huge backlog". He adds that he's sympathetic to nurses striking but "also concerned my treatment will be delayed further".
'Turn your back on nurses, turn your back on patients'
Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, says the government has "chosen a strike over listening to nursing staff".
"I have tried now for two weeks, on multiple occasions, to get the government at Westminster to listen to the voice of our members but that has fallen on deaf ears," she tells BBC Breakfast.
Cullen says nurses have been "pushed to the position" of strike action.
"Nurses will stand on picket lines, losing a day's pay on both occasions, when they cannot afford it," she says.
Nurses will be taking action to "speak up for their patients" and will continue to do so until the government "listens to them", Cullen says.
She accuses the government - with exception of Scotland - of "turning their back on nursing staff".
"Turn your back on nurses, you turn your back on patients," she adds.
Strikes will hit non-urgent treatment
Under trade union laws, the Royal College of Nursing has to ensure life-preserving care is provided during the strikes, which will last from 8am to 8pm.
This is likely to mean some urgent cancer services, urgent tests and scans and ongoing care for vulnerable patients will be protected alongside A&E and intensive care - although it will be up to local health bosses and union leaders to negotiate exact staffing levels on strike days.
But it seems almost certain the walkout will increase the backlog in non-urgent hospital treatment - a record seven million people are already on the waiting list in England.
Louise Ansari, from the Healthwatch England patient watchdog, said she was "concerned" about the impact on this group of patients.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage on the news that nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are to strike for two days next month. Here's a round-up of what we know so far:
You can read our full story here.