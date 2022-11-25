Biggest nurses' strikes in NHS history announced

As we've been reporting, life-saving treatment must - under trade union laws - be operational during strike action. This means it'll be elected surgeries that are largely affected.

Philip, a cancer patient, has been speaking to the BBC about his experience after doctors found a tumour on his left kidney in April. His treatment has been delayed a number of times and an operation to remove the tumour is now scheduled for January.

“Naturally, the public thinks... you receive rapid treatment. That isn't the case," he tells Radio 4's Today programme, before insisting he is "not complaining about the hospital" he's been dealing with.

Philip says the communication he's had with doctors and nurses has been "very good" when he's had it - "but clearly there’s a huge backlog". He adds that he's sympathetic to nurses striking but "also concerned my treatment will be delayed further".