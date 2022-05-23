Live
More countries report monkeypox cases as outbreak spreads
With updates from BBC Health reporters and correspondents Michelle Roberts, James Gallagher and Philippa Roxby.
Edited by Heather Sharp, Dulcie Lee and Emily McGarvey
How do you catch monkeypox?
Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
Monkeypox is harder to catch than some other infections. It takes close and often prolonged physical contact with someone who already has it.
The main way it spreads from person to person is via coughs and sneezes and the skin rash.
The virus can enter your body through your eyes, nose or mouth, or your skin if it is broken.
Touching contaminated clothing, bedding or towels used by a person who has the monkeypox rash is also a risk.
You may not realise you have been infected because it can take a week or two for symptoms appear.
In West and Central Africa, where outbreaks usually occur from time to time, the disease is mostly spread by rodents, such as rats, mice and squirrels.
It can be caught from a bite or by eating meat from an infected animal that has not been cooked properly, for example.
What is monkeypox and how do you catch it?
First monkeypox case in Scotland detected
Scotland has recorded the first case of monkeypox in the country, Public Health Scotland (PHS) has confirmed.
The person is "being managed and treated in line with nationally agreed protocols and guidance", according to Dr Nick Phin, the medical and public health science director at PHS said on Monday.
What do we know?
James Gallagher
Health and science correspondent, BBC News
Monkeypox is acting unusually.
The virus has been known about since the 1950s and has caused small outbreaks. These happen when the virus makes the jump from rainforest animals in West and Central Africa into people.
But now we have an outbreak across multiple countries, the cases have no clear connection to West and Central Africa and are clustering in young gay and bisexual men.
This kind of spread has not been seen before and that is raising concern, but not alarm.
From what we know so far, this isn’t showing signs of becoming another Covid-style pandemic.
Unlike Covid, monkeypox is spread through close physical contact with somebody infected and we have tools – such as a vaccine – that can be used to help limit the spread.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the monkeypox outbreak, which has spread to more than a dozen countries around the world. The viral infection is usually found in West and Central Africa - and the illness is usually mild. But there are now about 80 confirmed cases in countries, including the UK, that would not normally expect to have the disease.
We're expecting to hear from experts at the World Health Organization in a short while, as they answer questions from the public. The BBC's correspondents will also be answering some of the key questions right here. Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) will release updated case numbers later today. Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates and explanation.