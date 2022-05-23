Science Photo Library Copyright: Science Photo Library

Monkeypox is harder to catch than some other infections. It takes close and often prolonged physical contact with someone who already has it.

The main way it spreads from person to person is via coughs and sneezes and the skin rash.

The virus can enter your body through your eyes, nose or mouth, or your skin if it is broken.

Touching contaminated clothing, bedding or towels used by a person who has the monkeypox rash is also a risk.

You may not realise you have been infected because it can take a week or two for symptoms appear.

In West and Central Africa, where outbreaks usually occur from time to time, the disease is mostly spread by rodents, such as rats, mice and squirrels.

It can be caught from a bite or by eating meat from an infected animal that has not been cooked properly, for example.

What is monkeypox and how do you catch it?