Coronavirus news stream

The University of Southampton has announced it is bringing forward the end of this current term to the end of Friday, following the coronavirus outbreak.

A university statement said it was a "pragmatic decision" and it would ensure all students could successfully complete their term’s learning.

It also said all conferences were being cancelled, international and UK field trips were being suspended and there will be no international staff travel on University business.

Summer graduations are being postponed until further notice in order to extend the academic year to allow students to complete their courses.