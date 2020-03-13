Live

Coronavirus news stream

All times stated are UK

  1. University of Southampton ends term early over Coronavirus

    The University of Southampton has announced it is bringing forward the end of this current term to the end of Friday, following the coronavirus outbreak.

    A university statement said it was a "pragmatic decision" and it would ensure all students could successfully complete their term’s learning.

    It also said all conferences were being cancelled, international and UK field trips were being suspended and there will be no international staff travel on University business.

    Summer graduations are being postponed until further notice in order to extend the academic year to allow students to complete their courses.

    University of Southampton
    Copyright: University of Southampton

  20. Cash, church, markets and coronavirus

    Video content

    Video caption: Four reasons why it will be difficult to stop coronavirus in Africa

    Four challenges in Africa that would make it difficult to stop Covid-19.

