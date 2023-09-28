From stage star to Dumbledore: Tributes paid to Sir Michael Gambon

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Ralph Fiennes has said he is "incredibly saddened" to hear of Harry Potter co-star Sir Michael Gambon's death.

Fiennes played Voldemort, the arch enemy of Gambon's Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise.

Fiennes posted a heart-warming image of the Gambon and himself on set, saying on Instagram that the late actor "brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace".

"We will forever hold his memory in our hearts."