From stage star to Dumbledore: Tributes paid to Sir Michael Gambon

'We will forever hold his memory in our hearts' - Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes has said he is "incredibly saddened" to hear of Harry Potter co-star Sir Michael Gambon's death.
Fiennes played Voldemort, the arch enemy of Gambon's Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise.
Fiennes posted a heart-warming image of the Gambon and himself on set, saying on Instagram that the late actor "brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace".
"We will forever hold his memory in our hearts."
Gambon 'lives unforgettably in my memory'
Michael Gambon was a brilliant actor who "lives unforgettably in my memory", Richard's Harris's son has said.
Gambon took over the role of Dumbledore from Harris - who starred in the first two Harry Potter films - following the latter's death in 2002.
In a post on X, Jared Harris says he saw Gambon on stage several times, and added that it was "fitting" he took on the role of Dumbledore "as he overtook (Marlon) Brando as my father’s favourite actor".
He was so tremendous we named a Top Gear track corner after him - Clarkson
Sir Michael Gambon notably appeared on the BBC hit show Top Gear in 2002.
In the "star in a reasonably-priced car" segment, Gambon took a corner so quickly around the track it was subsequently named "Gambon" in his honour.
Reacting after Gambon's death, former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson, 63,
shared a picture on Instagram from one of his appearances.
"Wonderful man," he wrote alongside the image.
On X, previously known as Twitter, The Grand Tour host added: "I’m so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died.
"He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we
even named a corner after him."
Gambon shared my filthy sense of fun, says Potter co-star
Jason Isaacs is the latest Harry Potter star to pay tribute to the "magnificent" Michael Gambon.
"I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective - complex, vulnerable and utterly human," Isaacs, who played the villain Lucius Malfoy in the franchise, posted on X, formerly Twitter.
He said his "greatest thrill" of being in the Harry Potter films was that Gambon knew his name and "shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun" with him.
Gambon in pictures: From Marlowe to Woodhouse
The English-Irish actor is best known to younger audiences as Albus Dumbledore, a character he played in six Harry Potter movies. But he also had a number of starring roles over a six-decade TV, stage and film career.
These included Philip Marlow in The Singing Detective, Mr Woodhouse in an adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma and a guest appearance in an episode of Dr Who, in pictures below.
Dame Eileen Atkins, who was a friend of Gambon and starred alongside him on BBC One's drama Cranford, called the actor "a lot of fun".
She says he "always pretended he didn’t take it very seriously. Of course, he does really take it seriously," she tells the BBC's World at One programme.
Calling his stage presence "amazing", Atkins says he could walk on stage and "he commanded the whole audience immediately".
She adds that there was "something very sweet about him, this huge man who could look very frightening but there was something incredibly sweet inside Michael".
“I will always remember that man.”
Fiona Shaw pays tribute to 'magnificent trickster'
Fiona Shaw, who starred as Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter films, says Gambon was someone who would take on whatever part was available - at the theatre, in a movie or on television. He "varied his career remarkably and never judged what he was doing, he just played," she says, speaking to BBC's World At One programme.
Shaw says she will also remember him as a "gun maker" who "always said he could fool the V&A [museum] into believing that they were 18th century guns".
“So I will think of him as a trickster, just brilliant, magnificent trickster, but with text there was nothing like him, he could do anything.”
'A legend on and off camera' - Harry Potter co-star
Tributes are now pouring in for Michael Gambon.
James Phelps, who starred alongside Gambon in the Harry Potter films as Fred Weasley - Ron's older brother - was one of the first cast members to remember him.
“Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding: “He was, on and off the camera, a legend.”
Phelps also shared a memory of his time working with Gambon:
From stage star to Dumbledore
Sir Michael Gambon's acting career spanned six decades. But, as we mentioned moments ago, he is best known for the role of Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films.
Gambon only became the headmaster of wizarding school Hogwarts after the death of Richard Harris, who was Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films, in 2002.
Gambon's career first took off when he became one the original members of Laurence Olivier's National Theatre acting company in London. He went on to win three Olivier awards for performances in National Theatre productions.
Gambon played French detective Jules Maigret in ITV series Maigret and was also known for his role as Philip Marlow in Dennis Potter's The Singing Detective on the BBC.
His other film work includes the big screen adaptation of Dad's Army, The King's Speech and Gosford Park.
He was nominated for Emmy awards for his role as Mr Woodhouse in an adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma in 2010, and for playing President Lyndon B Johnson in Path to War in 2002.
Film star Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Sir Michael Gambon, star of film and stage, has died at the age of 82, his family has confirmed.
The Dublin-born actor won four Baftas over a six-decade career, but he was best known for his star role as Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films.
His widow Lady Gambon and son Fergus said their "beloved husband and father" died peacefully in hospital with his family by his side, following a bout of pneumonia.
Stay with us for reaction to the news as we look back at his career.
Reacting after Gambon's death, former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson, 63, shared a picture on Instagram from one of his appearances.
