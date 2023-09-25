Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Announcing their proposed deal with studio bosses, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) described it as "exceptional - with meaningful gains and protections for writers".

The agreement in principle with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers was reached after five days of intense negotiations.

But it's not a final agreement, as the details are being ironed out and WGA members must still have a final say.

The guild's message on the proposed deal said it was not yet calling off the strike, but did suspend picketing.The union's members and leadership need to agree a three-year contract before they return to work.