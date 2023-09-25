Announcing their proposed deal with studio bosses, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) described it as "exceptional - with meaningful gains and protections for writers".
Nathan Williams
Live reporter
Writers hail 'meaningful protections and gains'
Announcing their proposed deal with studio bosses, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) described it as "exceptional - with meaningful gains and protections for writers".
The agreement in principle with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers was reached after five days of intense negotiations.
But it's not a final agreement, as the details are being ironed out and WGA members must still have a final say.
The guild's message on the proposed deal said it was not yet calling off the strike, but did suspend picketing.The union's members and leadership need to agree a three-year contract before they return to work.
Late last night Los Angeles time, screenwriters for TV and films in the US said they had reached a tentative deal with studio bosses that could see them end their strikes.
The walkout of behind-the-scenes staff, which has lasted for nearly five months, is the longest strike to hit Hollywood in decades and has halted most studio production.
But before you get too excited about the return of your favourite shows, the deal is by no means final as the writers in question must have the final say on the deal.
A separate issue delaying any return to most TV and film production is an ongoing strike among actors, launched in July.
Stick with us and we'll bring you any updates, as well as reaction and analysis of proposed deal.